In the three years of the current team dual championship format, Lemon Bay and Charlotte have acquitted themselves well.
Charlotte reached the championship match in 2018, losing to Lake Gibson and has advanced as far as the quarterfinals in all three seasons. Lemon Bay reached the semifinals in 2018 and 2019 before falling in the first round this past year.
Both teams are poised for deep runs again this season and the first step along the way comes Thursday when each plays host to the first two rounds of this year’s state series.
Charlotte, competing in Class 2A, opens against Largo with Countryside awaiting the winner. Port Charlotte qualified but had to withdraw. For the Tarpons, Largo is an unknown entity.
“They haven’t been able to compete outside of their county due to COVID, so it’s kind of a guessing game right now,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “I have no idea what they’ve got. The last time I saw them was in February of last year. We did get to see a little bit of Countryside in a preseason matchup, but I don’t know if they had all their starters or not.”
Robinson pointed to a potential matchup at 170 as one to watch if Charlotte gets past Largo. Countryside’s Brian Burburija and Charlotte’s Cody Rice are ranked 1-2 in Class 2A.
“Hopefully that matchup works out and we get to see it,” Robinson said. “There are a lot of others I’m looking at (against Largo), but I don’t know what to expect since they haven’t been able to travel outside their county and I haven’t been able to see them.”
Charlotte is fresh off a dominant showing at the 17-team Cradle Cancer Invitational at Jensen Beach. Kaiden Ballenger (106), Patrick Nolan (113), Isaac Church (132) and Rice (170) each won their divisions.
“We’ve had some good stuff lately,” Robinson said. “I just hope it continues this week.”
Lemon Bay is entering the regional round on a tear, as well. The Mantas won the Southwest Florida Christian Academy Scramble over the weekend with Austin Werden and Chase Alden winning titles.
Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck said the team’s practices have been excellent.
“I am just so proud of my team and all the work they put in,” he said. “We stayed around over break and we actually had two-a-day practices for three or four days and really worked. Three of our best practices of the season were the last three days, so I think the guys are bucking on all cylinders.”
Unlike the situation at Charlotte, Lemon Bay is very familiar with its opponents. The Mantas open with Tenoroc, which defeated Lemon Bay in the 2019 Class 1A semifinals. McKeel Academy is the likely opponent in the next round. McKeel defeated Tenoroc in their district tournament and has ended Lemon Bay’s dual state runs in 2018 and 2020.
Schyck said the McKeel-Tenoroc match lasted just 23 minutes due to forfeits and double forfeits with McKeel prevailing, 54-20.
“Tenoroc only had seven guys compete,” said Schyck, who added Polk County schools have only been cleared to compete since Jan. 4. “We’ve got a full team and all my guys have been at their weight and wrestling the whole season, so my thought is we get through them.”
Tenoroc does boast four kids ranked in the state’s top 20. McKeel has five.
“(McKeel) has some guys who are going to give some of our guys some matches, but there are 14 weight classes, so that makes for nine other matches that I think we match up well,” Schyck said. “We’ve got these two matches, then one more match and you’re in the Final Four, so I’m excited about (Thursday). I think we’re going to have a good outing.”
