PORT CHARLOTTE — In its final tuneup for the postseason, the Charlotte High girls basketball team unleashed an unrelenting pressure defense and dominated cross-county rival Port Charlotte, 63-16, Thursday night.
Both sides were sloppy at the outset, and the Tarpons led 7-2 with 2:49 to go in the first quarter when coach Matt Stephenson called timeout. He went to the full court pressure defense that forced numerous Pirate turnovers as Port Charlotte struggled to get the ball past midcourt.
“It’s something that we had in our back pocket. We kind of knew that was something that we could go to,” Stephenson said. “We wanted to work on some other things before we went to that to kind of turn up the intensity.
“Then we went to the press and it worked for us so the girls did exactly what they needed to do tonight.”
Pirates coach Mike Progl said the pressure was not unexpected, but Port Charlotte didn’t do a good job of responding to it.
“We just didn’t execute the way we wanted,” Progl said. “There were a couple of things we needed to do and it was open, but we just saw it too late.
“They’re fast and you’ve got to take advantage of it when it’s open and if you hesitate on it, it ain’t going to be open very long, so that’s what happened.”
The Tarpons led 16-3 at the end of the first quarter and extended the margin to 39-12 at halftime as a long three point shot by Aryana Hicks hit the back of the rim, hung in the air, and fell through the net after the buzzer sounded.
Hicks then led a charge at the beginning of the third quarter, scoring seven quick points to give Charlotte a wide enough lead to initiate a running clock for the rest of the game.
D’yanis Jimenez led the Tarpons with 21 points while Hicks finished with 19. Charlotte was playing without its second leading scorer Bella Desjardins.
“She pulled her ankle in practice yesterday, but she’ll be all right,” Stephenson said. “But that’s the depth of our team that we were able to have Adriana Iorfida step up tonight and she contributed pretty big numbers even if it wasn’t the amount of three pointers that Bella makes.
“We just played great defense and great offense and it ended up being a really good night for us.”
Iorfida scored 9 points, all in the second quarter, and Kristen Lowers added 12 for the Tarpons. Alysa Taylor led Port Charlotte with 6 points.
“We were able to lock down on defense,” Stephenson said. “I don’t know the amount of what we forced turnover-wise, but that really helped us out.
“That’s kind of been the thing for us all year. If we can get stops and eliminate possessions, I think you’re probably tired of hearing me say it, but that’s definitely what we’re trying to do and they did that. They executed the game plan and it ended up being a good win for us tonight.”
While Charlotte concluded its regular season with a 17-2 record, the Pirates, now 14-9, will have one more game with Imagine School on Saturday to get ready for the playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.