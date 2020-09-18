The night’s only mistake turned out to be the difference in Charlotte’s 35-21 victory against Braden River on Friday at Charlotte High.
The game was Braden River’s season-opener.
A back-and-forth game was broken open by Logan Pritchard’s fumble recovery shortly after the Tarpons (3-0) had taken a 28-21 lead. A few plays later, quarterback John Busha tossed a 10-yard jump ball to John Gamble to give Charlotte the first two-score lead of the game.
The Tarpons defense made the final score stand and the offense ran out the clock.
Key plays: The Tarpons provided a veritable key play bingo. In the second quarter, Busha converted a fake punt with a 15-yard pass to Keon Jones. Four plays later, Charlotte knotted the score at 14-14. Pritchard’s first big play came on the ensuing drive, sacking Braden River quarterback Shawqi Itraish, leading to the Pirates’ lone non-scoring drive of the first half. Busha ran for 12 yards on a 4th and 7 for the key play on a drive that gave Charlotte a 21-14 lead.
What it means: Charlotte played its best game of the young season against their most-difficult opponent to date. The Tarpons stiffened up against the run in the second half, which was a promising development.
Key stats: Busha played a part in all five touchdowns, running for three scores while passing for two more. He ran for 181 yards, including 104 in the second half. Busha also passed for 168 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.