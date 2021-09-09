It’s called the Gene Gorman Tournament, but a better name might be the “When Will Charlotte Play Seacrest Country Day?” Classic.
The Naples private school has been a staple of Charlotte High’s annual invitational and the Tarpons have met the Stingrays in the title match in four of the past six years. The two teams will anchor their respective pools when this year’s tournament gets under way Friday at 4 p.m.
In all, eight teams will battle in the two, four-team pools. The field has a distinct local flavor with the Tarpons, North Port, Imagine and DeSoto vying against Riverdale, Sarasota, LaBelle and Seacrest.
Friday features two rounds of the three-round pool play taking place in Charlotte’s main and auxiliary gyms. The final round begins Saturday at 9 a.m. Pool play will determine the seeding for Gold and Silver bracket play, which begins at 11 a.m. The championship match, between the Gold Bracket finalists, is slated for a 2 p.m. start.
A quick look at the eight teams in the field:
POOL A
CHARLOTTE: The Tarpons are 3-2 after consecutive sweeps against LaBelle and rival Port Charlotte. Kristen Lowers has been a dominant force with 52 kills, 17 blocks and 9 service aces. Adaora Edeoga has been a huge defensive presence, delivering a team-high 25 blocks.
LABELLE: District champions a year ago, graduation has decimated the squad, but the Cowboys (1-4) are coming into the tournament on a slight uptick. After losing its first four matches while winning just one set, LaBelle routed winless Clewiston on Tuesday to get in the win column.
NORTH PORT: The Bobcats (2-4) started the season strong, but have dropped four consecutive matches, perhaps none more disappointing than a five-set defeat against DeSoto County that ended 16-14 in the deciding set. Haylee Rhoads has 42 kills and 15 blocks on a team with a lot of size but a ton of youth.
RIVERDALE: Thanks to a Labor Day tournament appearance in Orlando, Riverdale has already played 11 matches, going 7-4 (pending Thursday night’s match with Ida Baker). One of those wins came against Seacrest Day in the season-opener for both. A senior-laden team that relies on attacking, outside hitter Logyn Geren leads the way with 142 kills.
POOL B
DESOTO COUNTY: The Bulldogs enter Friday’s action 2-3 after a busy week that saw them play Imagine and Lemon Bay. When healthy, DeSoto County is a legitimate playoff threat with underrated hitting and solid defensive play. Unfortunately, health has been a factor and those two strengths have, at times, abandoned the Bulldogs for short stretches. A rematch with Imagine, who defeated the Bulldogs in four sets on Tuesday, opens the tournament for both teams.
IMAGINE: The Sharks (4-3) began the season with a 3-3 run through the national KSA tournament in Orlando over Labor Day weekend. Despite losing several players to graduation and transfers, Imagine remains a potent hitting squad that is still finding itself on defense and serve receive.
SARASOTA: The Sailors enter the tournament as a wild card. At 4-2 (pending Thursday’s match at Lakewood Ranch), the only setbacks have come against two very good teams – Venice and Braden River. While three of their four wins have come against lackluster competition, the Sailors’ 3-1 win against Parrish Community on Tuesday was a quality conquest.
SEACREST DAY: The little 2A school that punches above its weight comes into the tournament at 2-1 following a sweep of Naples on Wednesday. The one setback is the four-set defeat at Riverdale. In between, the Stingrays dispatched Neumann in a sweep.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.