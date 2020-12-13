Think of this basketball season as a sports microcosm of November’s general election: The early vote is in, but the majority of the ballots remain to be counted.
In high school basketball terms, we’re getting a sense of who the local teams are, but we won’t know what they can be until after the winter break. December is the month when teams simply get used to being on the court and no teams know that more than … well … just about every local team right now.
A few words about our rankings: These are all about the schedules played and head-to-head victories. The great thing about basketball season is just about every local team plays the other, giving us some good insight.
Records matter, but context matters more.
So without further ado, on to the first rankings of the season:
1. Charlotte (4-2): This will sound strange after seeing Charlotte defeat a very good Sarasota Riverview team and a pair of quality losses to Calvary Christian and Westminister: We don’t know what the Tarpons are capable of just yet. Injuries and other off-court hurdles have kept Charlotte from finding consistency. Still, this is an extremely deep team that owns wins against Lemon Bay and North Port (more on this one later). The Tarpons will seek to cement their No. 1 status Tuesday against …
2. Port Charlotte (4-0). As Kip Rhoten mentioned on Friday, this past week was pretty much the Pirates’ first week of the season. Rhoten had delayed the season’s start until Dec. 1 due to the football team’s deep playoff run, so it wasn’t until this past week when the Pirates played three of their four games. What Rhoten has done with the schedule is create something wildly entertaining for local fans – Port Charlotte’s first six games are all against local competition. That also means the Pirates have now defeated four teams in these rankings – Lemon Bay, Venice, DeSoto County and North Port. In the process, they have established themselves as a team that wears down opponents and is deadly in transition behind Alex Perry, Gerald Robinson and Christian Stone. Port Charlotte completes its local circuit this week against Charlotte on Tuesday and Community Christian on Friday.
3. North Port (2-3). If you are trying to determine the best defensive team in the area, look no further. The Bobcats give up a lot of height, but they make up for it with the area’s most tenacious defense. The three losses are to Sarasota Riverview, Charlotte and Port Charlotte, the later two by one and two possessions, respectively. What has limited North Port this season, perhaps due to the energy expended on defense, is the occasional lapse from the field at the other end. North Port led Port Charlotte by seven points at halftime, Friday but managed just two buckets during the third quarter, allowing the Pirates to rally for an eventual 54-50 win. This team boasts seven seniors, though, so it’s not difficult to believe the offensive issues are transient.
4. Community Christian (3-2). It’s a little difficult at the moment to get a read on the Mustangs, but clarity will come as they do play Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay, Venice and DeSoto County in coming weeks. So far, though, so good, as CCS has beaten the teams they should and battled well against favored teams in defeat. Brandon Hill scored his 1,000th career point Friday in a wire-to-wire win against Imagine. He scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds as CCS handed Imagine its first loss of the season. The Mustangs, behind Hill, Drew Carter, Isaiah Levine and Lucas Rivera have the type of offensive firepower that can lead to upsets on any given night.
5. Lemon Bay (2-4). The Mantas are Port Charlotte’s what-if scenario: What if Port Charlotte began the season before the football players had practiced with the team? As such, it has been a slow rollout for Lemon Bay, but the Mantas are starting to find some cohesion, best displayed during their absolutely dominant showing at DeSoto County this week. The Mantas shot out to a 25-10 lead and kept the pedal to the floor the entire way. It depends heavily on the matchup night to night, but Shea Cullum and Donnie Harvey both are capable of taking over games.
6. DeSoto County (2-3). The definition of small and quick (and young), the Bulldogs are the epitome of the team that needs a month to figure itself out. It’s coming along, though, in fits and starts. The Bulldogs’ performance in the loss to Lemon Bay was a bit of an outlier, and they proved that later in the week when they battled Port Charlotte tooth-and-nail before wilting late in a 67-51 loss. Keimar Richardson is unstoppable at times and Nazir Gilchrist is developing at a steep curve. This is a team that could be dangerous come time for districts.
7. Venice (1-3). The post-Malachi Wideman era has been rocky. Offensive woes have been pronounced in successive losses to Sarasota Riverview, Port Charlotte and Lakewood Ranch and the schedule won't be doing them any favors in figuring out that end of the court. This week, Venice will face a Lemon Bay team that matches up well and a North Port squad with a suffocating defense.
8. Imagine (3-1). This ranking is no knock against the Sharks. It’s more a matter of the team’s schedule so far this season. Imagine has beaten the teams it should, but those teams are an aggregate 3-15 on the season. When they ran into Community Christian on Friday, the Mustangs were able to hold Imagine at arm’s length. We’ll know more about the Sharks when they face Lemon Bay on Friday.
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
