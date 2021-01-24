At no point this season has Charlotte’s rein atop of the Power 8 rankings been assailed.
Until now.
Maybe?
As the 2020-21 campaign charges into its final two weeks, the Tarpons have somehow managed to ramp up an already stout schedule. There have been some impressive wins. There also have been defeats. They are 3-3 in their past six games but in that span they have also played two teams ranked No. 1 in their respective classes.
Puts a different sort of shine on that 13-6 record, doesn’t it?
Meanwhile there’s Port Charlotte, cruising along, doing truly unfair things to its opponents via a root-canal defense (more on that in a bit). The Pirates enter the final fortnight with an 11-2 record and they have not lost since a holiday-break setback against Community School of Naples (which hardly qualifies as a bad beat).
The only other defeat? A six-point loss at Charlotte.
Guess who’s coming to dinner at Port Charlotte this Friday?
Is Charlotte’s rein in peril? Can Port Charlotte pass the Tarpons on the home stretch? Stay tuned, campers. For now, though, here’s a little deeper-than-usual dive into the area teams. Why? Because a certain somebody at a local newspaper you all know and love (the paper, not the somebody) owes one team in particular a mea culpa:
1. Charlotte (13-6). You had to see it for yourself on Saturday night at the Wally Keller Classic. The Tarpons dominated Bishop McLaughlin in the first quarter, taking a 22-12 lead. Charlotte got four 3-pointers from four different players and kept the Hurricanes off the glass entirely.
In the second quarter, Tre Carroll and John Gamble put on a two-man clinic, scoring 15 of Charlotte’s 18 points with Carroll contributing an assist on DJ Woods’ 3-point bucket just before the half.
Tom Massolio called that opening period the best quarter the team had played in a while.
It was followed by the worst third quarter in recent memory. Charlotte mustered just one point and no rebounds as Bishop McLaughlin repaid the Tarpons in full for the rude welcome. The result was a 69-58 loss.
That defeat came on the heels of a 53-38 loss to Orlando Christian Prep, the state’s overall No. 1 team, according to the FHSAA rankings. While there is no reason for Charlotte to hang its head following losses to two top-shelf teams, their three-game winning streak coming into the Wally is officially ancient history.
Still, though – Charlotte’s strength of schedule is something to behold. As such, though Tarpons now carry six losses, they came into the Wally as the state’s No. 29 team and No. 8 in Class 6A.
Get a load of the other four teams that beat Charlotte:
– Calvary Christian, not the really good one that played this weekend at the Wally, but the truly magnificent one from Fort Lauderdale, is ranked No. 4 in the state, No. 1 in Class 3A.
– Westminster nosed out Charlotte by four points the next day. It’s currently No. 73 overall and No. 17 in 3A.
– Sarasota Riverview knocked off Charlotte in the title game of the Rams’ own holiday tournament, but that mere was vengeance for the Tarpons knocking them off earlier in the season. Riverview entered the Wally ranked 19th in the state and No. 5 in 7A.
– Naples was the most recent setback before this weekend. The Golden Eagles ate two teams at the Wally to verify the accuracy of their No. 14 overall rank and their worthiness as Class 5A’s top-ranked team.
Before you think Charlotte has wilted in the face of stiff competition, do note they have that win against the Rams, a 72-63 victory over Lehigh, the state’s No. 21 team overall, as well as wins over Booker (17th in 4A) and Fort Myers (33rd in 6A).
Because none of those opponents are enough, Charlotte will play host to IMG Academy, the nation’s No. 3 team, on Monday. Here’s guessing the Tarpons will be ready for their rematch with the Pirates on Friday.
2. Port Charlotte (11-2). The Pirates’ marquee wins have little to do with the opponents’ rank but everything to do with how they won.
Port Charlotte’s defense is science fiction. In their past five games, they have held three opponents to season lows in scoring. In fact, they’ve held four teams to season lows and two others to their second-worst outputs, including the Community School of Naples, the No. 6 team in Class 3A (CSN won that particular game, 54-34, but the point stands).
The Pirates’ latest masterpiece was a 51-27 win at Sebring, marking the third time in five games Port Charlotte held an opponent under 30 points.
The clinical term for that is “ridiculous”.
At the other end of the floor, everyone is contributing to the scoring column. Logan Rogers scored 23 in a 64-54 win at Venice. Navari Johnson scored 12 at Sebring. Gerald Robinson had 10 in a 48-29 win against North Port. Alex Perry averaged 14 points in those three games.
Sebring, North Port, Lemon Bay and Venice (a 68-37 decision in December) are the four teams held to their respective low-water marks this season by the Pirates. The fact that three of those have come in Port Charlotte’s last five games is a gaudy neon sign heralding the Pirates are back on track after a coronavirus-addled midseason mess of a schedule.
It all leads to this week and the rematch against Charlotte, but before then, the Pirates must travel to Lehigh on Tuesday. It will be a good measuring stick for just how far Port Charlotte has come and how ready they are to challenge Charlotte for the area’s bragging rights.
3. Venice (8-8). Clawing out 54 points against Port Charlotte in defeat is a bit of a victory, isn’t it? That Friday loss came after an 88-44 shooting clinic at a depleted DeSoto County.
If one takes the game in Arcadia out of the equation, there are warning signs on the Venice dashboard. Venice had to scratch and claw past two inferior opponents in Bayshore and Sarasota and were blown out by Booker 74-50 the day before playing DeSoto.
Still, Venice has two experienced, outstanding guards in Myles Weston and Jayshon Platt who should be able to reassert the necessary sense of urgency heading into the home stretch. Winnable games are ahead with a rematch against Sarasota and a Friday game against Cardinal Mooney. In between is a potential trap game against Lemon Bay.
4. Lemon Bay (4-11). Here is where your humble correspondent falls on his sword.
The Manta Rays were dropped to No. 7 in last week’s edition. Despite the attached warning label that week about how positions 4-7 were fluid and subject to reversal, a rowdy dialogue commenced with a few concerned Englewood citizens.
One of those folks: Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber, who rightly pointed out the Manta Rays’ pair of blowout wins against DeSoto County. Last week’s rankings were a case of “what have you done for me lately” and other than the DeSoto routs, Lemon Bay had won exactly nothing in weeks.
Your scribe, in other words, felt pretty confident in the rankings drop.
Your scribe is a dodo bird.
Lemon Bay went 1-2 this week and while that doesn’t sound all that stellar, context is key. In a 73-53 loss against Charlotte, the Mantas went toe-to-toe with the area’s best team for the better part of three quarters. Thursday, they rallied against Community Christian on the road.
The week culminated in the final game of the Wally Keller Classic. To be precise, it was supposed to be the penultimate game of the Wally, but it went on for so long that it closed out the event.
If not for the imposition of an officiating crew that spent the evening recording a box set of whistling tunes, Lemon Bay might have come away with its most impressive win of the season. For 30 minutes, the Mantas proved beyond a doubt they were better than South Fort Myers. They faltered during the final two minutes of regulation when their ongoing argument with the free-throw line led to calamity.
Lemon Bay saw its 64-60 lead with 1:59 to play devolve into a 68-68 tie at the end of four quarters because it missed six of eight free throws in the final 1:21.
The Mantas converted just 23 of 44 charities over the course of the game, dooming them in an 85-78 overtime defeat. It was a shame since Lemon Bay had been stellar before the fouls became a factor. The Mantas jumped out to a 20-6 lead that was equal parts hot shooting and stone-cold defense.
All the Mantas could do 57 fouls and 81 free throws later was lament what could have been and perhaps Google free-throw shooting tips.
The clear takeaway from Lemon Bay’s recent play is they are on the rise and close to putting together something good. Shea Cullum returned to the team from injury on Thursday and scored 23 points Saturday. Donnie Harvey is a bit of a matchup nightmare with a deft touch beyond the arc to go with an aggressive streak in the paint.
While rebounding will always be a challenge, Lemon Bay’s defense is making up for a shortfall on the glass with some handsy defense, forcing turnovers and getting easy buckets.
A challenging week awaits the Mantas. Tuesday features a trip to Venice. Thursday is a winnable game against Parrish Community, then Lemon Bay closes out the week at North Port on Friday.
5. Community Christian (7-5). The Mustangs finished second in their district a year ago to Bayshore Christian. They will probably finish second to Bayshore again after the Faith Warriors rolled to a 77-51 on Tuesday.
On Thursday, the Mustangs had an opportunity to notch another victory against an area team when it had Lemon Bay on the ropes early in the second half. Alas, despite the efforts of Brandon Hill and Isaiah Levine, the Mantas corrected course, took charge on the boards and – unlike Saturday against South Fort Myers – made their free throws to snatch victory from Community Christian.
The good news is the Mustangs took lessons learned against Lemon Bay and applied them the following night, rallying to defeat Imagine on the road, 56-53. They will be favored in two of three games this week – at DeSoto County on Tuesday and at home Friday against Sarasota Christian. A Thursday trip to Bishop Verot is sandwiched in between.
6. North Port (6-12). This ranking comes with a giant caveat – senior point guard Justin Barolette is coming back this week and his presence will be transformational for the Bobcats at both ends of the floor.
Following his team’s hard-fought loss to Riverdale at the Wally Keller Classic, Bobcats coach Ryan Power said Barolette was cleared to return to practice on Monday after missing most of the month with a knee injury.
“He brings senior leadership. He’s our best defender, he leads the team in assists and 3-point percentage,” Power said. “Losing a guy like JB really hurt us, but getting him back really helps us.”
Turnovers wrecked the Bobcats against Riverdale, a team that had taken highly ranked Lehigh to the brink of an upset before falling 57-55 the night before. Continued struggles to find consistent scoring certainly didn’t help, dooming North Port to its eighth consecutive defeat.
Power said while Barolette is back in uniform Monday, he didn’t know whether he would be ready for Wednesday’s game at Charlotte. He is likely to be on the floor at Lemon Bay on Friday.
7. DeSoto County (6-9). The Bulldogs are the latest team in the area to face roster shuffling. Nazir Gilchrist, their top perimeter threat, is out for the remainder of the season and Ethan Redden has been dealing with an illness.
The result of the churn has been three ugly blowout losses in the past week. The offense’s point totals went down with each game as DeSoto County lost to South Fort Myers (72-50), Venice (88-44) and rival Hardee (78-39) by an average of 35 points.
Now, what seemed like winnable games against Frostproof, Community Christian and Avon Park this week are up in the air until Redden can get back on track and someone else emerges to take the pressure off Kiemar Richardson, who has been drifting back to the 3-point line as teams discover they can just collapse on him in the paint.
8. Imagine (8-8). The Sharks missed a big opportunity on Friday when they failed to close out Community Christian in a 56-53 loss. They held a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before the Mustangs rallied.
An interesting trend has developed with Imagine – the Sharks have scored between 53 and 62 points in five consecutive games after being wildly unpredictable before that.
This week could be a big one for the team – it has an opportunity to clinch a winning season with games against Island Coast and North Fort Myers, two teams that trail the Sharks in the FHSAA rankings. Imagine defeated Island Coast 74-71 in December.
