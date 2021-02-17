A year ago at this time, Nikolas Frost was playing rugby in London while Lex Walsh was an eighth grader.
Today, they’re Port Charlotte’s No. 1 singles player and Charlotte’s No. 3, respectively.
Time flies when you’re not playing tennis due to COVID-19.
Port Charlotte swept Charlotte on Wednesday, 7-0, with three forfeits, since the Tarpons only have three players. Frost defeated Charlotte’s Tyler Olby 6-2, 6-1, then teamed with Lowell Pioquinto in doubles to defeat Olby and Noah Jennings, 8-3.
Pioquinto defeated Jennings 7-5, 6-2 in No. 2 singles while Jonah Katz defeated Walsh, 6-1, 6-2.
Port Charlotte coach Josh Hofstetter is having a bit of a do-over. Last year was his first season at the helm, but the year was cut short at the halfway point due to the pandemic.
“I didn’t have any seniors and I wanted to see a progression through the season,” Hoffstetter said. “I wanted to see that progress, but didn’t get a chance to do that.”
He’ll begin that process again with Frost as his ace. The senior came to Port Charlotte from the United Kingdom, where he had been playing tennis since he could walk, but then walked away from the sport for a while to play rugby.
A broken foot further separated him from the sport until this past July when he moved to Port Charlotte to live with his aunt and uncle.
“I had played in a lot of tournaments and got up to the national level and I had even played a tournament in the south of France in Nice,” Frost said. “Unfortunately a couple of years back I broke my foot and tennis was kind of fading down because I was playing rugby for my school. When I came back over here, I wanted to get back to tennis and start competing again.”
On the court, Frost is vocal, readily yelling at himself for mistakes and pumping himself up when something goes right. He also is vocal with his teammates.
“I expect quite a bit of him,” Hofstetter said. “He’s a really good player, very enthusiastic. I have high hopes.”
Frost said he sees plenty of potential in his teammates.
“Honestly, I see the team doing pretty well as long as we keep our focus, keep our cool and train together,” he said. “Honestly, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t take it as far as we can.”
Charlotte entered last season with six seniors and some hope of making noise in the district tournament.
“They didn’t get that chance at districts,” Charlotte coach Tony Balut said. “I felt bad for them. It’s not like they would challenge for the district title, but they had the senior year taken away from them. So now they’re all gone.”
Olby, a junior, moved up to No. 1 from No. 2 and finds himself with a pair of teammates who are new to varsity tennis.
“We’re all out of people,” Olby said with a laugh. “I know it’s going to be a pretty tough year, but I think we have a determined team. I know Noah is really determined and I know Lex has a lot of potential.”
Jennings was on the team last season as a freshman but had not yet made his season debut when the pandemic struck. He and Walsh had their first matches last week.
Tuesday, Walsh took Ida Baker’s No. 3 to three sets before falling. Balut said Walsh is struggling with defeat because he doesn’t realize the players he is facing are far more experienced.
“He went three sets (Tuesday) and he was disappointed he lost, but three sets … you can’t think that way,” Balut said. “The kid he’s playing has been on the varsity team for two years, at least, so the fact he took him to three sets, take the positive out of that.”
Balut chuckled.
“He was so upset with himself,” he added. “You can’t do that. Not as a freshman, not playing at No. 3. At this point for him, every match is going to be a lesson for him to learn from it.”
Olby said he is hoping to recruit two more players to fill out the team’s roster. That is, when he’s not at a track and field event. He is participating in both programs this spring. He just rejoined tennis after the soccer season’s end.
“I like staying busy,” he said. “I enjoy all of it.”
