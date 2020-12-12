For what it was, it was good.
That’s the attitude of the Charlotte Tarpons after their runner-up finish in their 50th Captain Archer Memorial Tournament. Palmetto Ridge edged out the Tarpons this year after finishing second to Charlotte in 2019.
“We still have a lot of guys who are still getting in shape,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “Our goal is in March and our boys are moving that way very quickly and I’m very happy with what they did today and their progress toward that.”
Charlotte placed seven wrestlers under the toasty finals spotlight, winning four of the matches. Patrick Nolan was Charlotte’s first champion after throwing down Riverdale’s Nestor Echevarria with a quick flip 30 seconds into their 113 match.
“I was happy with it. I have a good feel for that move,” Nolan said. “I felt it out early in the match and I hit it. That was cool.”
Andrew Austin followed a short time later with a 15-4 major decision at 126 against Mariner’s Christian Minto.
“Andrew Austin always impresses me, each and every tournament,” Nolan said. “It seems like he does better every tournament.”
Lucas Willis earned a 7-2 decision at 160 against Mariner’s Mack Koselke and Cody Rice pinned Barron Collier’s Cory Cannan 25 seconds into the third period for a title at 170.
“In every match I was getting to my attacks and in that finals match it was really hot under that spotlight,” Rice said. “I forgot about all of that. But I kept cool. I just got in there and had my focus and got the job done.”
Kaiden Ballinger (106), Isaac Church (132) and Cael Newton earned runner-up finishes. Derek Paull finished third at 120, losing to eventual champion Caleb Massari in the semifinals then defeating Lemon Bay’s Brycen Warren in the third-place match.
Other placers for Charlotte were Gilbert Baltutis at 138 (fourth) and Garrett Luce at 145 (sixth). Charlotte finished with 205 team points, just behind Palmetto Ridge’s 212.5.
“Overall it wasn’t a bad day, but it wasn’t a great day,” Nolan said.
“We had four champions and three runner-ups,” Robinson said. “The guys did their jobs.”
Lemon Bay finished ninth with 78 points and Venice came in 11th in the 20-team field, totaling 57.5 points.
The Mantas were led by Louis Baldor, who defeated Cypress Lake’s Caleb Brown with a second-round pin to finish third at 195. Lemon Bay also had three fourth place finishes from Warren, Caleb Carridino (145) and Lance Schyck (182), who bowed out of his third-place match with an injury.
Venice was paced by Raymond Taranto’s third place finish at 106, where he pinned Cape Coral’s Richard Alpert just 48 seconds into the match. Thomas Crone (113), Gage Wiggins (126) and Eric Beck (138) each earned sixth-place finishes.
