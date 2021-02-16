PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte High School girls basketball coach Matt Stephenson wasn’t nervous as he saw his team trailing Braden River midway through the fourth quarter.
He had faith that his team was going to turn things around.
The Tarpons justified his faith, scoring the last 14 points of the game to defeat the Pirates 53-42 to advance to the Region 6A-3 finals, where they will host the winner of Palmetto vs. Wiregrass Ranch.
Aryana Hicks scored eight of her 11 points in the final quarter, and D’Yanis Jimenez led all scorers with 20 points, including a huge 3-point play down the stretch that effectively put the game in the bag.
“I preach to the team we have high moments and low moments. Don’t get too low when it’s low,” Stephenson said. “I knew we had a little more in the tank.”
While Stephenson wasn’t worried, Jimenez said she was a little bit.
“I thought we were going to be OK. We just needed to come together. That three-point play as pretty lit because it got the crowd fired up and that was it right there,” Jimenez said.
In the district final, the Tarpons played Braden River, when it didn’t have star O’Mariah Gordon. This time, they did, and she didn’t disappoint.
Charlotte (21-2) led by 10 early, but Braden River hung around and chipped away on the strength of Gordon, who scored nine of her 17 points in the third quarter to cut Charlotte’s led to 37-34 after three quarters.
Braden River then took the lead as it started the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run, with Gordon’s field goal on an offensive rebound, giving the Pirates a 42-39 lead with four minutes remaining.
Hicks got going, as did Jimenez, taking the lead and going to the foul line, making 10 of 12 free throws down the stretch to pull away.
“People said we were going to lose to them without her, and now we beat them with her,” Jimenez said. “They came back on us and we were a little stagnant, but we were still able to win by 11.”
“They did their job to try to stop us offensively and we froze up,” Stephenson said. “We had things we knew we had to do against O’Mariah. She’s that good of a player and you can’t not recognize it. We executed a game plan.”
Kristen Lowers added 11 for Charlotte. Cheyenne Stubbs had 11 for the Pirates.
Braden River head coach Stephanie Smith said Charlotte’s defense, as well as the slow pace of play, cost the Pirates.
“There was whistle after whistle and you can’t tighten the game up when you feel you need to tighten it, but I think we beat ourselves,” Smith said. “Great effort by the whole team this year.”
