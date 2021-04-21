Charlotte’s Jacob Bubb last plate appearance before Wednesday was March 9.
“What can you say about that kid? Did we miss him in the lineup?” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “Welcome back, Bubb.”
The Tarpons’ designated hitter went 2-for-4 with a clutch base hit in the sixth inning as Charlotte rallied to defeat Mariner, 8-7, in what unexpectedly will be the team’s home regular season finale.
Friday’s home date with Fort Myers has been moved to an away date since Tuesday’s game at Fort Myers was rained out. Tuesday was to be Fort Myers’ Senior Night.
The Tarpons appear ready to play Fort Myers anywhere after winning their fourth consecutive game and getting Bubb back in the middle of the order. The extra dimension came in handy when Mariner jumped out to a 6-0 lead after some sloppy play by the Tarpons.
Charlotte’s comeback started in an unusual way, mostly at Cudjo’s behest. Trailing 6-2, the Tarpons loaded the bases with no outs with the bottom of the lineup coming to the plate. As a group, the bottom half of the Charlotte lineup had struggled mightily throughout the season.
Instead of putting on a squeeze play or some other small-ball gambit with the light-hitting group, Cudjo had them swing away in a confidence-building exercise.
“Make something happen. If I have to squeeze later on, I will, but right now I was trying to build some confidence, to let them know we could come back,” Cudjo said.
Zach Schooley singled home a run, then Tyler Waterhouse took a hit-by-pitch to score another run. When the lineup turned over, the Tarpons accomplished the weird feat of scoring two runs on a double play. With the bases loaded, Cameron Goff grounded out to second as a run scored, but the Mariner first baseman attempted to nab Schooley at third base and threw wildly. Schooley scored the game-tying run, but Waterhouse thrown out at the plate to end the inning while trying to score on the same error.
“We didn’t quit. I’m so proud of them,” Cudjo said. “This is one of the games I can really say the whole team contributed.”
With Charlotte trailing 7-6 in the sixth inning, John Busha reached first base on an error, moved to second on a steal, then scored when Bubb took a pitch to opposite field for a single.
“It felt pretty good,” Bubb said. “Just tried to have an oppo approach, went oppo with it, found a hole, tied the game.”
Justin Moss followed with a double to score Bubb with the go-ahead run. Quaid Goff, who came on in relief of starter Brett Thomson during the fifth inning, got the final three outs to secure the win.
Charlotte improved to 11-9 with the victory. Afterward, for once, Cudjo found himself praising the Tarpons for their situational hitting.
“We’ve been preparing ourselves and now we’ve won four straight,” Cudjo said. “That tells you mentally we can play. We’ve just got to continue to do it.”
