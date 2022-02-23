Almost a year ago to the day, the Charlotte High girls basketball team was dealt a loss that it hasn’t been able to shake.
The Lady Tarpons hope to change that today.
After losing to St. Thomas Aquinas, 62-48, on Feb. 25, 2021 in the 5A state semifinals, Charlotte (19-8, No. 11 in FL) has returned to Lakeland with vengeance on its mind — playing Bishop Moore today at 4 p.m. at RP Funding Center in Lakeland with a spot in the 5A state final on the line.
“Just the fact that we lost,” said Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson on what has stuck with his team from last season’s ending. “We got there and we were happy about getting there, but everything you see in this team right now is that they’re not happy with getting to Lakeland.
“They want to win a state championship.”
Three of the starters from last year’s team — guards Ary Hicks and D’Yanis Jimenez and forward Kristen Lowers — have returned, along with a few role players who have taken a step forward this season.
With so much experience and talent returning, Stephenson put his squad to the test.
The sixth-year head coach assembled one of the most difficult schedules in the state — facing teams like IMG Academy, Montverde Academy, Miami Country Day, Cardinal Mooney, Booker, among others.
There weren’t quite as many wins, and there definitely weren’t as many blowouts, but the end result has Stephenson feeling like his team is better prepared for its second run at the Final Four.
“With the schedule that we’ve played this year, we’ve had opportunities to come back from behind and emerge victorious,” Stephenson said. “We’ve had quarters that we didn’t play our best.
“But because we’ve been tested, I think the girls are confident and know what to do in those situations. We’re hoping it doesn’t get to that.”
Though the Tarpons won’t have to see the Raiders this season — St. Thomas Aquinas plays in 6A — there are still formidable opponents in the way of a state championship.
First up is the Bishop Moore Hornets (22-6, No. 53 in FL).
The Hornets, led by first-year coach Rickey Claitt, are a historically successful team in the state playoffs. Bishop Moore won the state championship in 2008 and has finished as runner-up five times — in ’05, ’06, ’09, ’10 and as recently as 2016.
This year, the Hornets have been led by a deep class of juniors that include go-to players Alexandra Merceron and Alyssa Brasko.
Merceron (11.3 points per game) and Brasko (10.1 points per game) have been the top scorers, with junior guard Lynnelle Mosqueda (7.1 ppg) and junior forward Brooke Allen (5.7 ppg) rounding out the offense.
While Charlotte has the scorers to match Bishop Moore with Jimenez (15.4 ppg) and Hicks (11 ppg), it doesn’t have the size.
Bishop Moore has six contributing players who are 5-foot-10 or taller, including the 6-foot tall Brasko, who averages 7.5 rebounds per game.
“They’re a very disciplined team and they have a lot of height that we’re not really used to seeing outside of when we played the IMGs and everyone like that,” Stephenson said. “They don’t have anyone really tall, but across the board they have decent height. We’ll use our speed to try to counteract that.”
If Charlotte wins this afternoon, it will play the winner of No. 1 American Heritage vs. No. 4 Pine Forest on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the 5A state championship.
