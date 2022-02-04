PUNTA GORDA – The Charlotte High School girls basketball team had not played its district foe Cape Coral in the regular season, seeing them only on video.
They may not have been too impressed.
The Tarpons gave them a full dose of full court pressure and kept at it until the Seahawks could prove they could beat it, which they never did.
That, and a huge evening from D’Yanis Jimenez helped the Tarpons win its second straight District 5A-11 title with a 76-20 whooping of Cape Coral on Friday.
The Tarpons (16-8) are peaking at the right time, having won eight of their last nine, and after allowing just 11 points to Dunbar, they kept the defense rolling against the hapless Seahawks, who certainly did not play like the 20-win team they were going into the game.
“We scouted them out and saw that the press was something they struggled with. We came out early and set the tempo,” said Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson. “We played team defense and were in the right spots. It makes the offense easier when you’re able to do things defensively.”
Jimenez had a huge role in that, with 31 points and 10 steals, with many of her points coming on “and-ones” and easy layups.
“She came with it tonight. She didn’t have her best effort Wednesday (five points). But tonight was her night and she came up big for us, making plays defensively and on offense,” Stephenson said.
Jimenez hit her free throws, which has been a weak spot for her of late, making all eight she attempted.
“I wasn’t focused Wednesday. I stepped it up tonight because I wanted to win the back-to-back, so I was hyped up,” Jimenez said. “We take pride in our defense. Defense wins games and tonight we showed that.”
Charlotte scored six quick points in the first minute and rolled from there, leading 24-9 after one quarter, 45-15 at the half, and got a running clock early in the third quarter when the lead reached 35.
Adriana Iorfida scored 12 for Charlotte, while Aryana Hicks added 10. The lone bit of bad news was Kristen Lowers, who hurt her ankle in the first quarter going up for a shot. She did not re-enter the game and is questionable for Charlotte’s first round regional game Thursday.
Jimenez said Charlotte was ready for anything as they kick off regionals, with one goal in mind.
“We’re extremely ready. We made it to states last year and we want to go further this year. It’s about getting the ring and we’re pushing for that,” Jimenez said.
Nicole Rodriguez was the lone bright spot for Cape Coral (20-6) with 10 points.
