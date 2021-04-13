What a difference a week can make.
Charlotte had lost six of seven games, struggled at the plate, committed gaffes on the basepaths and gifted opponents extra outs in the field. The nadir was a loss at Lemon Bay in which the lead run was picked off at third base in the seventh inning after a walk.
Lemon Bay won that game in walkoff fashion – its sixth win in seven games – with timely hitting and aggressive baserunning.
Tuesday, Charlotte defeated Lemon Bay 4-1, for its second consecutive win while sending the Mantas to their second consecutive loss.
“Right back on the horse,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “We did some situational things. We still have to tweak some more stuff, but we got a win Friday and we got a win today, we’re on the road this Friday. We just got to keep plugging away. We’re going to surprise some people.”
Count the Mantas among the seemingly surprised. Charlotte starter Quaid Goff flummoxed Lemon Bay for five innings while sophomore catcher Justin McQueen laid down the law on the basepaths by nailing two runners, each time ending an inning.
Though he walked four, Goff allowed just one hit and struck out six.
Cameron Goff triggered the key sequence at the plate. The Tarpons’ leadoff man opened the third inning with a double. McQueen followed with a double, driving in Goff, and later scored on a Justin Moss single. That two-run spree staked Charlotte to a 3-0 lead.
Moss’s run-scoring hit came after a passed ball allowed McQueen to reach third and John Busha to reach first on a strikeout.
Additional Lemon Bay miscues factored into Charlotte’s other runs. Mantas starter Ryan Mickey flashed an exceptional pickoff move, catching a Tarpon runner off first in each of the first three innings, but two of those runners safely reached second base. Charlotte had men on the corners in the second inning when Mickey caught Tarpon baserunner Kaleb Smith off first. In the ensuing rundown, Quaid Goff broke for home and beat the throw.
Trailing 3-1 in the fifth inning, Quaid Goff singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, then to third on reliever Charlie Dillmore’s errant pickoff throw. Moss, brought Goff home with a sacrifice fly to right.
“We just didn’t do the little things right today,” Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales said. “(Mickey) threw great. He threw fantastic against a really good-hitting team. We just didn’t do the little things right.”
After last week’s loss at Lemon Bay, Cudjo wanted his team to shake up its approach at the plate. The Tarpons battled during a 20-7 loss to Inspiration Academy the next time out but on Friday, Charlotte dispatched Parrish Community, 4-2, to get back in the win column. Tuesday, Cudjo said he saw hitters who were making those needed adjustments, but more work remains before the postseason.
“I could see everybody in their last at-bat up there doing different things,” he said. “Even if you strike out, I saw some swings. On situational counts, we’ve got to do better. … We did it in our last at-bats.”
Lemon Bay scored its lone run in the fourth inning. Abel Albarran led off with a double, moved to third on consecutive walks, then scored on Mason Boltinghouse grounder to short.
That double was Lemon Bay’s only hit as the Mantas struck out nine times in all. It was a similar outcome to last Friday’s 6-2 loss at North Port.
“For some reason we’re getting away from our approach,” Gonzales said. “At the beginning of the year everyone knew our approach, we were attacking fastballs, and now it’s to a point where it’s gone out the window a little bit. We just need to get it corrected.”
Lemon Bay (15-5) plays host to Imagine on Wednesday. Charlotte (9-9) heads to Booker on Friday.
