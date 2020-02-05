The recruiting process didn't start heating up for Charlotte's Malakai Menzer until he went to the Nike "The Opening" camp.
After getting things like his 40-yard dash time and measurables verified and posted to the website, teams began calling.
On Wednesday one team won out as Menzer signed his Declaration of Intent — the Ivy League's version of an NLI — to play football at Cornell University.
"It's scary," Menzer said. "I've been playing my whole life since I was 5 years old. I always had a dream of getting to this point and now that I'm here, it's a feeling I can't explain. There are no words for it."
Menzer was a standout linebacker for the Tarpons and ran the ball effectively in the playoffs with the team reaching the regional final. He totaled 17 tackles for loss and 8 pass deflections. He totaled 58 total tackles and blocked 2 kicks. On offense, he rushed for 353 yards and four touchdowns.
"He's been a big part of our football team," former Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. "He did everything for us, offense, defense. Kids like that are hard to replace. They don't come any tougher."
Florida Atlantic came in toward the end of the process and offered Menzer a preferred walk-on spot, which made the decision tough for a moment, but in the end, a chance at an Ivy League education was more important.
"When the recruiting period opened up again, there was a bunch of schools that started texting me," Menzer said. "I just wanted to sit down and think about it, but my mind was made up with Cornell. It's an opportunity I can't pass up. Cornell is where I need to be."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.