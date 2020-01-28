It didn't take long for sophomore point guard Jordany Reyes Sanchez to make an impact for Charlotte's varsity unit.
Playing on the road at Lehigh on Friday — where the Lightning have a 28-6 record over the past three seasons — the Tarpons were facing double overtime or a loss as Lehigh possessed the ball with under 10 seconds to play in a tie game.
The Lightning inbounded the ball from the corner closest to their bench and as the Lehigh guard felt the pressure of the incoming trap, he tossed the ball toward a teammate at the top of the key.
What he didn't see was that Reyes Sanchez, who was making his first varsity start, had anticipated the outlet and was in perfect position for the steal.
January 25, 2020
"When he got the ball, I knew he was going to try and swing it," Reyes Sanchez said. "I went there and got the steal. Then I see him come behind me, but I'm just thinking, 'Let me make it, let me make it.'"
He intercepted the pass and outran the Lehigh defender to the basket, laying in the game-winning shot as time expired to give Charlotte its first ever win at Lehigh.
He was then swarmed by teammates, while Charlotte coach Tom Massolio threw his clipboard down in excitement and Reyes Sanchez' mother rushed the court to hug him.
Reyes Sanchez scored the first and the final points of the game, and in-between added six steals and five assists.
Not bad for a kid who was told he was making his first varsity start just a few hours before tip-off.
"It was a crazy experience, much different than JV," Reyes Sanchez said. "It felt good to see (my mom) happy and for her to get to see me on varsity."
The moment has been brewing for some time. Reyes Sanchez has been called up to varsity a few times before, but hadn't seen any minutes before Friday.
Massolio used to not like giving significant minutes to young players, but the sport is changing and it's hard to deny the developing talent of Reyes Sanchez for too long.
Teammates, like guard Tyrik Gainer, feel the same and have seen his steady progression in practice and on JV.
"He does what he needs to do to help the team win at all costs," Gainer said. "We told him don't let the crowd get to you and don't get nervous. He handled things real good (Friday). Everybody was shocked, but real joyful after."
Reyes Sanchez does more than just fill a roster spot for the Tarpons, he adds a dimension to the offense that had been missing.
The Tarpons haven't had a true point guard all season. Massolio has used several players to fill the role, but they were taken out of their typical role to do so.
Reyes Sanchez has the ability to facilitate and get Charlotte into its offense, allowing the other talent around him to do what they do best.
"I don't like a kid sitting over the rotting," Massolio said. "He was getting our guys in the right spots, he was contributing. If we can get that out of that spot with what we have around him, it's just gonna elevate our team. He takes so much pressure off the other guys when teams are pressing because he can break people down.
"He's a guy that can get our other guys the ball. I just feel like that's an element we haven't had. If he does what we he did the other night or even just scratches the surface, we're gonna be pretty good."
Though he was thrust into a starting role with little experience, Reyes Sanchez has embraced the challenge.
The Tarpons have the potential of making a deep playoff run and it looks like Reyes Sanchez will be along for the ride. His debut proved he could perform in a high-pressure situation, but he still has plenty of room to grow. Even so, he's poised to grab his share of the spotlight.
"Varsity is faster and stronger," Reyes Sanchez said. "There's a lot of pressure going into the playoffs. I have to work harder, especially as the starting point guard. I just have to let the game come to me."
