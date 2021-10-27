PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte High School began its volleyball regional march at the intersection of homecoming and the teenage mind on Wednesday.
The third-seeded Tarpons’ Region 5A-3 quarterfinal against visiting Estero was happening amid annual court festivities, the traditionally popular powderpuff football game and girls’ basketball tryouts. With no junior varsity match beforehand, all there was to do for the volleyball team was sit and listen to the crickets in Wally Keller Gymnasium.
Perhaps as a result, Charlotte started slow, but found its stride in a 25-23, 25-20, 25-16 sweep.
“This week brings a lot of challenges,” Tarpons coach Michelle Dill said. “What was awesome was, once our fans came in, I really felt like the morale picked up. The girls took it up a notch.”
Indeed, by match’s end, the stands were packed as people arrived in waves from the other activities on campus. The late arrivals saw nothing but domination from the Tarpons, since they missed the sputtering start.
Estero team captain Haley Pruchnik put the Tarpons on their heels immediately, serving frozen ropes that either sizzled the net, careened off outstretched hands or rolled up backtracking arms. She rattled off four aces as Estero raced to a 5-0 lead.
“(Pruchnik) was a great server,” Dill said. “She challenged us a lot, but from here on out, it’s only going to get harder. So it’s good to play a hard-serving team to see where we’re at and what we need to work on.”
Serve-receive errors, serving errors and hitting errors plagued the Tarpons throughout the first set, but after falling behind 19-12, they began to dig out of the hole. Kristen Lowers launched the comeback with a kill, then a service ace. Improved digging and passing led to a 5-1 stretch that pulled Charlotte within 20-19, then Adaora Edeoga gave the Tarpons their first lead of the night at 24-23 with her only kill and secured the set with her only block.
By then, the stands had filled in and the Tarpons were off to the races. Charlotte took leads of 5-1, 10-4 and 16-6 en route to the second-set victory, then broke open a close third set behind the hitting and blocking of Briana Bynoe, the serving and hitting of Kyra Jensen and the steady hitting and setting of Lowers.
Bynoe slammed home the match winner, setting off a hearty roar from the Tarpon faithful.
“We picked up our serve-receive and started getting passes to get sets and kills, just running our offense better,” Bynoe said.
“I was very happy with how they came back and just picked it up,” Dill said. “I know they can do it. We’ve done it before. It’s just that I don’t want to start like that. I think nerves and the whole atmosphere of homecoming kind of gets to you.”
Lowers had 11 kills while Bynoe added 8. Jensen had four aces, Lowers had three with the duo of Alex Vega and Kayla Vasquez added two each. Jaylnn Gardner blocked five shots as the Tarpons improved to 19-8 on the season.
Next up is a road trip to No. 2 seed Osceola on Wednesday. The Warriors (18-9) dispatched Golden Gate in their quarterfinal match with a 25-9, 25-10, 25-18 sweep.
