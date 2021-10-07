LEHIGH ACRES – Charlotte found out a lot about itself on Thursday night at Lehigh.
Not all of it was good.
Faced with the Herculean task of stopping one of the nation’s best running backs, the Tarpons’ defense rose to the challenge. Tasked with taking what the defense gave it, the Tarpons offense fell flat four times in the red zone, coming away with no points on those drives.
The resulting 14-7 loss will be looked at as a potentially huge victory that got away.
Many of the offensive wounds were self-inflicted, which makes the loss doubly painful for the Tarpons (3-2).
Charlotte’s first drive of the game motored into the Lightning red zone, but ended in a field goal that was cut down by the wind.
The defense went to work immediately, picking off a Lehigh pass, staking the Tarpons to a first down at the Lightning 39. Stymied at the Lehigh 16, Charlotte lined up once more for a field goal but a Lehigh penalty moved the ball to the 11. Facing fourth-and-short instead of fourth-and-long, the Tarpons opted to go for it and failed.
Perhaps after learning its lesson about using five-star running back Richard Young as a decoy, the Lightning turned to their star only to see Tarpons defensive lineman Mike Williams smash head-on into the high-level recruit and force a fumble.
And so it went. Big Charlotte plays on defense that the Tarpons offense couldn’t turn into points. Lehigh got on the board shortly after the Tarpons’ second red zone failure, scoring on an Aidan Gousby 55-yard run.
Still, Charlotte had its opportunities.
In the third quarter, Kris McNealy came up with a big interception for the second consecutive week, giving Charlotte a short field just after halftime. Keon Jones found paydirt on a 1-yard dive to knot the game at 7-7.
Eventually, Young did break out for the Lightning (4-1). Coming into the game averaging 209 yards per outing, he had been held in relative check until breaking off a 23-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score.
Charlotte’s final opportunity saw it march from its own 26 to the Lightning 8, but a penalty pushed the Tarpons back, then a sack on fourth down secured the Lightning win.
Key plays: Big defensive plays were plentiful … Connor Trim also had an interception. … On a fourth-and-short, Trim and Logan James stuffed Young at the line. … Charlotte choosing to go for the first down at the Lightning 11 and taking a potential Amaral field goal off the board in a scoreless game might have set a tone. Getting no points on four separate trips into the red zone (including an Amaral field goal attempt just before halftime that was blocked) was the difference in the game.
Key stats: Young finished with 155 yards on 25 carries after having just 60 yards in the first half. … Charlotte finished with 177 total yards, all on the ground. Keon Jones was 0 for 8 in passing attempts. … Nelson Daniels was the latest Charlotte linebacker to take a turn at running back and he didn’t disappoint, gaining a team-high 60 yards on 7 carries.
What it means: This was a non-district game for Charlotte, so the Tarpons are still quite alive in their playoff hunt. However, they need help. In addition to winning out, they will need someone to hand Dunbar a defeat along the way.
