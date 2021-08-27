PUNTA GORDA — Keon Jones made his debut as the starting quarterback for Charlotte High on Friday night, but the Tarpons defense gave him little reason to worry.
The defensive front gave Island Coast no room to run, pass, or even think as they held the Gators to zero first downs in the first half on the way to a 35-7 win at Charlotte High School.
“Those guys were hungry,” Charlotte head coach Wade Taylor said. “Great performance on those guys’ part. They can bring it when they’re ready.
“I will say this, though. Even with this defensive performance that we had, it’s not gonna matter if we don’t clean all these penalties up. That’s something we need to work on.”
Jones wasted little time making his presence felt at quarterback.
The senior orchestrated a 60-yard scoring drive on the Tarpons’ second possession of the game — aided by a 36-yard pass to Brady Hall down the right sideline — and finished off with a 3-yard run touchdown by Connor Trim.
The senior quarterback finished with 6-of-10 passing for 57 yards, 10 carries for 109 yards and a TD.
As the defense kept Island Coast at bay, the Tarpons’ offense had all the time it needed to get comfortable.
Jones added a touchdown of his own — a 45-yard keeper down the right sideline — and running back Troi McClary (165 rush yards, 2 TDs) dodged through the Gators defense for a 27-yard touchdown 6:42 before halftime to give Charlotte a 21-0 lead.
Though Island Coast would eventually score with just under a minute left in regulation, the game was over long before then.
A penalty-ridden third quarter produced no scoring from either side, but two fourth-quarter touchdowns — by McClary and Deven Jones — started a running clock.
“We had a lot of weight on our shoulders coming into this game, so to get a win, I’m happy,” Taylor said.
Key plays: Jones escaped pressure from the Island Coast defense to run free for a 45-yard touchdown to put Charlotte up 14-0 — giving the offense cushion and confidence.
McClary’s two touchdown runs — of 27 and 34 yards — gave the offense a jolt and kept the lead out of reach for the Gators.
A turnover on downs by Island Coast after driving inside the Charlotte 20-yard-line midway through the third quarter was the death knell for the Gators.
Key stats: The Tarpons easily won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Gators were stopped for a combined loss of 37 yards on 30 carries. Charlotte, on the other hand, carried the ball 38 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.
Charlotte wasn’t without its faults, however.
The Tarpons offense struggled at times to adjust to Jones’ cadence at quarterback, drawing four false start penalties — three on one drive. There were also holding penalties, personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties called on the Tarpons throughout the game.
What it means: The Tarpons hadn’t planned on turning to Jones as the full-time quarterback, but pulled the trigger after the offense didn’t score a touchdown in the Kickoff Classic jamboree.
Now, with a blowout win out of the way, Jones and the rest of the Tarpons should feel good about themselves heading into a rivalry matchup with Port Charlotte.
Quote: “Hey, he got his feet wet tonight. He’s gonna be even better as each week comes because he keeps getting more and more confident. You have to understand, we threw him into the wolves today. We spent our entire summer on the other quarterback (Mason Henderson).
“I’m happy, and I’m proud of him.” — Wade Taylor on Keon Jones
