PUNTA GORDA – So this is what normal looks like for the Charlotte boys basketball team.
After playing a brutal first-half schedule, the Tarpons have now played a pair of usual suspects at a normal tip-off time and the results have been promising.
Charlotte started fast against Venice, responded in brutal fashion when Venice made a small run and mostly breezed to a 58-45 victory at Wally Keller Gymnasium.
“You can always get better and try to improve, but I think we’re starting to settle in,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “That’s two games in a row we started with a lead and finished with a lead. That’s good basketball.”
As they did earlier in the week against North Port, the Tarpons (8-7) used their defense to dictate the game’s flow. Venice (3-8) had not played since the second round of the Suncoast Holiday Classic over the winter break and was missing do-it-all wing Austin Bray.
Out of sorts, Venice missed their first seven shots as Charlotte pushed ahead 10-1.
“Those first seven shots were open. Wide open,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “It’s not like they got blocked or contested or tipped or anything, so at this point they’ve got to knock the rust off and hit shots.”
The majority of those shots came from the perimeter, which was by Charlotte’s design. Earlier in the season while playing state and national powerhouses, Charlotte successfully executed the same sort of defense only to see those teams nail the shots more often than not.
“I knew playing against other teams with their five-star athletes, our defense was still good because we were holding them down and staying close to them,” Charlotte junior John Gamble said. “So I knew coming back and playing against regular teams our defense would be even better.”
Isaiah Levine and Shea Cullum fueled a small run that pulled Venice within 11-9, but the Tarpons responded with a devastating 20-0 run spanning the end of the first and beginning of the second quarters.
The combination of Venice’s missed shots and Charlotte’s superior rebounding led to quick transition buckets for the Tarpons.
“I have said it all along – I think our defense is pretty good. We’re doing a great job of just forcing perimeter shots more and more,” Massolio said. “You can look at some of the games we’ve played, I thought a majority of the time we played good defense. And we rebounded at times really well and that’s what you’ve got to do when you’re making plays.”
Charlotte’s bench got involved in the action, as well, scoring 20 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Brandon Bynoe and Kevin Sanders were the catalysts among the reserves. They combined for 15 points and 7 boards.
“Brandon Bynoe was phenomenal tonight. Kevin Sanders was great,” Massolio said. “You know we preach that a lot – we want our bench to be better than their bench – and Brandon’s played well the last four or five games. Kevin was sick and is just getting back into the flow. Our bench was outstanding tonight.”
Gamble led all scorers with 18 points. He also grabbed 6 rebounds. DJ Woods added 11 points. With Tuesday’s game against IMG Blue canceled, Charlotte will have a week off before traveling to Lemon Bay next Friday.
“We finally played two games back-to-back at normal times and we’ll get a good atmosphere next Friday at Lemon Bay,” Massolio said. “I can’t wait for that, then we’ll get back home for some more home games.”
Levine led Venice with 12 points. Deylen Platt added 9. Keegan Burroughs had a game-high 11 rebounds. Venice will be back at full strength for Tuesday’s visit from Port Charlotte.
“Big piece missing and you could tell – Austin is a huge piece of this puzzle,” Montgomery said. “But again, they’ve got to learn to play without him. I don’t know – I just think if we knocked down a couple of shots at the start, it would have been different.”
