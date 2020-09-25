Charlotte got some big plays from its defense and mustered just enough offense at just the right time to overcome its own mistakes for a 21-16 win against Lehigh on Friday night.
Isaac White punched in the game-winner with a 10-yard run that capped a frenetic 60-yard drive after the Tarpons had fallen behind 16-14 with 5:07 to play.
Lehigh drove into the the red zone, but Cael Newton and a host of Tarpons forced a fumble with 1:03 remaining to preserve the victory.
Key plays: Ethan Redden ended a Lehigh threat at the end of the first half with an interception in the end zone on the final play of the second quarter.
Charlotte fell behind when it committed a pair of safeties. The first Tarpons’ safety occurred when Troi McClary was dragged down in the end zone. On Charlotte’s ensuing possession, a botched snap when out of the back of the end zone and a 7-6 Tarpon lead became a 10-7 deficit.
Logan Pritchard launched the Tarpons’ eventual comeback with his second big forced fumble and recovery in two weeks. Charlotte converted the turnover into a John Busha 4-yard touchdown run and a 14-10 Tarpons lead.
What it means: Charlotte remains undefeated by the slimmest of margins. That there was a margin at all was a testament to a big-play defense that forced three turnovers and made two goal-line stands.
Key stats: Busha finished with 85 yards on 23 carries, including touchdown runs of 1 and 4 yards.
Lehigh running back Richard Young, one of the nation’s top sophomores, was bottled up most of the night before gaining some yards late. He finished with 20 carries for 117 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown.
