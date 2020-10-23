As Charlotte lined up for a game-winning field goal with seconds to play, Port Charlotte tried in vain to call a time out. The Tarpons’ kick sailed through the uprights and they won the game.
That was 2017.
It happened again.
Charlotte junior kicker Tyler Amaral drilled a 28-yard field goal with second to play Friday night at Pirates Cove while the Pirates coaching staff was on the field trying to call a timeout, propelling the Tarpons to a 31-28 victory in the 40th meeting between the two Peace River rivals.
Beyond the final sequence, there was little resemblance between this year and the season Charlotte’s 14 rostered seniors were freshmen.
Port Charlotte did what it does best in jumping to a 20-7 lead before halftime. A 40-yard strike from senior quarterback Logan Rogers to Alex Perry was the key play in the Pirates’ 9-play, 82-yard opening drive. Virgil Luther ran in the game’s first points from 4 yards out.
Rogers, a master of the slant pass, directed two more scoring drives that he ended personally on short runs. Meanwhile, the Tarpons struggled to gain any traction or hold onto the football, while committing the kinds of penalties that led to losses in each of the previous two weeks.
That changed after halftime.
Charlotte’s defense pinned down Port Charlotte’s bruising receiving duo of Perry and Solomon Luther while wrapping up better when tackling. The Tarpons also cut down on penalties and senior quarterback John Busha played with a big-play urgency that will go down in the rivalry’s annals.
Charlotte copied Port Charlotte’s drive to open the second half, marching 82 yards, mostly on Busha’s arm and legs. He accounted for 79 yards on the 12-play drive and dropped a dime to Tai’Viahn Kelly in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown on 4th-and-7.
Trialing Port Charlotte 28-14 in the fourth quarter, Busha went to work again, completing a 54-yard strike to John Gamble two plays before a 2-yard touchdown run.
Then with five minutes to play, Busha found Keon Jones for a 68-yard catch-and-run down to the Port Charlotte 12. He ran in the game-tying points on the next play.
When the Pirates’ fifth possession of the half ended in their fourth punt, Busha then engineered the winning drive in the game’s final 2:50. Charlotte covered 53 yards with Busha accounting for 38 on scrambles.
After a timeout, Amaral lined it up and struck it true for the win.
Key plays: Charlotte’s first points came on a 56-yard run by Busha. … Port Charlotte’s Nick Smith fell on a botched Tarpons' option pitch to set up a short field for a Pirates scoring drive. … Charlotte blocked two Port Charlotte field goal attempts in the first half. … Rogers hooked up with Perry on a 23-yard touchdown pass for the Pirates’ final points.
What it means: Charlotte’s dominance in the rivalry continues. The Tarpons now hold a 34-5 regular-season edge as well as the victory in the teams’ lone postseason matchup. The two could meet again early in this year’s playoff bracket.
Key stats: Busha ran for 192 yards on 22 carries and in the second half passed for 225 yards. … Port Charlotte had 275 yards in the first half and just 100 in the second half.
Quote: “I didn’t prepare our guys well enough. … It was my fault. We weren’t prepared. We got outcoached, out-toughed, outplayed, out-everything.” – Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman.
“We have had a grueling first half of the season and for us to be 5-2 right now, I’m thrilled. We’re still not out of hot water because after our first playoff game, we’re right back here playing Port Charlotte.” – Charlotte coach Wade Taylor.
“Like I said before, I take it personal. It was a great team win and I preached to my teammates all day, all week about how big this game was going to be and I told them you only get this one time. We came out tonight and got the W.” – Charlotte WR/DB Tai’Viahn Kelly.
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.