Powered by three second-place finishes and a pair of thirds, Charlotte tied Pace to share the Class 2A state crown Saturday at the FHSAA boys weightlifting championships. It marked the second state title in school history, after the Tarpons’ Class 2A win in 2012.
Port Charlotte got a pair of second-place finishes and a sixth to finish ninth in 2A.
At St. Cloud, Venice finished fourth in the Class 3A competition with four lifters finding spots on the podium.
Jaden Opalach (139), Christian Kreegel (199) and Hunter Pritchard (219) were Charlotte’s second-place finishers. Opalach benched 260 pounds and hoisted 230 in the clean and jerk for a 495 total. Kreegel totaled 640 (325-315) while Pritchard lifted 655 (355-300).
At 119, Austin Lowe finished third with a total of 380. Brenner Bogle took third at 154 with 535.
Among other Tarpons, Shane Cable finished ninth at 129 and Troi McClary finished 10th at 139.
Port Charlotte’s DeKwann Martin finished second in the unlimited division after benching 385 and cleaning 315 for a 700 total. At 129, Jakobe Morgan also finished second, totaling 450. Okten Logue finished sixth at 199 with a 590 total. The Pirates also got strong performances out of ninth-place finisher Abel Marquez (unlimited) and 10th-place Charles VanAmburg (219).
Jacob Papantonakis led the way for Venice with a second-place finish (495) in the 139 division. Logan Ballard (183) and David Raney (unlimited) each finished third with totals of 565 and 585, respectively. Damon Wilson finished fifth at 238 with a total of 635.
Venice was competing in the newly created Class 3A championship, which included defending Class 2A champion Navarre, whom Venice edged out for fourth.
