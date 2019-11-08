FORT PIERCE – The Charlotte Tarpons set the tone early by scoring on three of their first four possessions in a 20-7 win over Ft. Pierce-Westwood in a Region 3-6A quarterfinal playoff game at Lawnwood Stadium on Friday night.
Quarterback John Busha scored on a 1-yard sneak, and kicker Tyler Amaral drilled a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter as Charlotte (8-3) grabbed the momentum in a game that was played occasionally in a downpour.
The Tarpons tossed a 22-yard touchdown on fourth down as Busha found wide receiver Freddie Fletcher with 4:15 left in the first half.
Key plays: On fourth-and-7 with less than seven minutes left in the first half, Westwood (7-3) attempted a fake punt from its own 20, but Charlotte stuffed it for a turnover on downs.
Amaral booted a 23-yard field goal on the final play of the half for a 20-0 lead.
Charlotte stopped Westwood’s best drive, which ended on the Tarpons 6 to open the third quarter.
Amaral launched a 52-yard punt at 5:25 to get the Tarpons out of terrible field position.
Westwood running back Jenard Jones took a screen pass 33 yards in the fourth quarter – the squad’s longest play of the night. The Panthers scored three plays later, on a short run by 310-pound lineman Daon Thomas for the final score.
Key stats: The Tarpons were 1-for-1 on fourth down – a TD pass. … Charlotte’s Malakai Menzer rushed for 57 yards on five carries, including a 31-yard rumble, in the first half. … Neither team committed a turnover despite all the rain. … The Tarpons recorded five sacks.
What it means: Charlotte will play at No. 2-seed Lake Gibson next Friday in a regional semifinal contest. Lake Gibson defeated Auburndale, 31-21, on Friday.
