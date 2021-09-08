PUNTA GORDA – The Charlotte High School volleyball team got its most balanced effort all season as the Tarpons cruised to a straight set victory (25-16, 25-22, 25-18) over arch-rival Port Charlotte on Wednesday at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.
Four players had double figures in digs and two others did the same with assists as the Tarpons (3-2) played solid in all phases of the game against a team that played them tough at times despite the score.
“Tonight, we played in control, as a team and we did a good job focusing on when we had the ball to capitalize on points and on serve receive so we can set up our offense,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said.
Senior setter Kirsten Lowers had nine kills and six blocks for Charlotte, while outside hitter Kayla Vasquez had five kills and 11 digs. Alyssa Bentley also had 11 digs, and added 14 assists.
Kyra Jensen led with 15 digs, while Lily Shaw led Charlotte with 17 assists. Bryana Bynoe added five kills and five assists, Kameron Turner had six kills and Alex Vega added 12 digs.
The Tarpons never trailed in the first two sets and only briefly early in the third set. That didn’t mean the Pirates laid down and played dead, especially in the first two sets.
The Pirates (2-4) trailed 17-13 in the first set before Charlotte broke the set open late, and came to within one several times, including 22-21 in the second set, but couldn’t quite get over the hump as Lowers had some big kills down the stretch to bring Charlotte home.
In the third set, Port Charlotte got to within 12-11 before the Tarpons blew the match open with a 12-1 run, negating a late Pirate rally that came a little too late.
Port Charlotte coach Julie White said she appreciated her team’s scrappy play, which kept them in a lot of points they had no business scoring. She felt that they just made too many simple errors that cost them.
“A lot of teams call themselves scrappy, but we are the scrappiest team I’ve ever seen and if we just minimized our errors, we’ll be fine,” White said. “People aren’t putting the ball down easy on us. We play great defense. We just have to keep the ball in play.”
Junior outside hitter Morgan Willis led Port Charlotte with 10 kills, while libero Christlove Lauture led with 13 digs, earning praise from Dill.
“Christlove was getting a lot of balls that kept us on our toes. We had to make sure we were always ready for the ball to come over,” Dill said.
