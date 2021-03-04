When a team sends as many wrestlers to the state meet as Charlotte will be this weekend, expectations tend to be sky high.
“I think we have a really good chance of winning,” Isaac Church said. He’ll represent the Tarpons at 132.
“I see at least four state champs, five in the finals, maybe six,” Cody Rice said. He won the 170 region title this past weekend.
“It’s the last ride with Lucas and Cody. I think everybody is going to show up,” said Andrew Austin, a defending state champion who is returning this year at 126 alongside fellow senior and state champion Lucas Willis at 160.
“We’ve got a great shot at putting five to six kids in the finals,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “That is a goal. Is that a task we can do? I don’t know yet. It’s going to be interesting. We’ve got some good opportunities to get there, but we’ve got to do our job and win the matches we’re supposed to win, which isn’t always so easy there.”
Church admits the bright lights of the state tournament helped lead to a bit of a short-circuiting last year in his first appearance.
“Last year, it was scary. I kind of clamped up and took sixth, but I know how everything goes now,” Church said. “If you think about the finals, you start to get nervous, anxious and all you’ll think about is making it to the final, so you won’t wrestle. You’ll play defense and whenever you’re on defense, someone else is on offense and that’s when you lose.”
That’s not to say some wrestlers aren’t circling names.
Andrew Austin is 38-2 and he knows exactly where Jesuit’s Brandon Basile is in the bracket.
“There’s one kid I’ve been working for all year,” he said, referring to Basile, the state’s top-ranked wrestler at 126, just ahead of Austin. “I lost to him at the Knockout and lost to him at the Gene Gorman. That’s really my mindset. I’m in tunnel vision right now. I feel my confidence and where I’m at mentally, I’m unstoppable. I don’t see him beating me again.”
Willis, of course, is the wrestler who will have the eyes of the entire state upon him. He is attempting to become just the sixth five-time state champion and the first to win four state titles at Charlotte, passing his coach, Robinson.
“I’m definitely more hungry for this state title because it’s so much bigger,” Willis said. “I’m maintaining my cool. I’m not freaking out over it. It’s still just another day, another wrestling match, another tournament. I’m just ready to stop anybody who’s in my way.”
Like Austin, there is someone Willis is interested in seeing, specifically because he has never seen him.
“I want to face some kid who’s ranked second, Ahmahd (Denmark),” Willis said, referring to the Lee wrestler who is ranked behind Willis at 160. “I haven’t heard of him and haven’t seen him yet so I’d like to wrestle him.”
Willis won the region title by pinning his opponent in 12 seconds. So one can imagine the Charlotte juggernaut is simply eager to keep things interesting.
“That would be a nice thing and it definitely makes it more interesting,” he said. “I’m not afraid I’m going to lose – it’s the state tournament in my senior year. I’m not going out easy. I’m on a different mindset than I’ve been on the last four years.”
Church, Austin, Rice, Willis, Patrick Nolan (113) and Cael Newton (195) all are state meet veterans. Camren French (106), Chase Ruiz (152), Biaggio Fratterelli (220) and Nathaniel Box (heavyweight) round out the Tarpons contingent.
“I think the biggest chess match of the state tournament is not your opponent, it’s your mind,” Robinson said. “That’s what these guys deal with. A lot of these guys have experience there and they’re ready to go and I’m excited for them.
“The only situation is we’re competing with three teams that have the same sort of experience,” Robinson added, referring to Lake Gibson, Jesuit and Palmetto Ridge. “It’s going to be whoever has the best tournament. All three of those teams and us have a real shot this year, so it’s anybody’s ballgame. I hope and pray these young men feel they’re prepared and ready to go.”
ELSEWHERE: Lemon Bay will head to the Class 1A state tournament with a nine-man contingent. Top-ranked Lance Schyck (170) and Caleb Carridino (145) lead the way, fresh off their region titles. Logan Kelly (113), Brycen Warren (120), Johnathan Hartsikov (126), Justin Brady (132), Austin Werden (152), Chase Alden (170) and Louis Baldor (195) will also be there, more than doubling the Mantas’ representatives (four) from a year ago. … Port Charlotte’s Koen Hoffman and Okten Logue will join Charlotte’s crew at the Class 2A meet. Hoffman defeated Charlotte’s Ruiz for the third-place finish at this past weekend’s region meet and enters the state ranked No. 6 at 152. … Venice will send five wrestlers while North Port sends four to the Class 3A meet. The Venice contingent will be spearheaded by Blane Toranto (106) and Thomas Chrone (113) who each finished second at the Region 2 meet this past weekend. They will be joined by Bryce Toranto (120), Gage Wiggins (126) and Trenton Kintigh (heavyweight). North Port’s Dominic Joyce won the region title at 170 this past weekend and will lead Gannon Wertz (138), Quinn White (145) and Vincent Donnatelle (160) into state competition.
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.