When Nnamdi Edeoga’s family moved to Florida during his sixth-grade year, he saw the hulking edifice of Charlotte High and was overwhelmed.
“I was like, wow, this school is huge; I can’t believe I’m going to go here someday,” Edeoga recalled on Wednesday.
Not only did he go to Charlotte High – he helped the boys’ basketball team reach its first-ever Final Four. Now, he’ll try to do the same for the University of Texas-Dallas next season.
Edeoga signed his national letter-of-intent on Wednesday to join the Comets’ program.
His first contact with the school came via Comets assistant Jared Fleming, who reached out through Twitter after seeing some video highlights online. In September, the school offered. In October, Edeoga visited the campus.
“They offered me a spot on the team and I went to visit,” Edeoga said. “The campus was awesome and my teammates, I hit it off with them right away.”
Edeoga committed in February.
UT-Dallas is a NCAA Division III program that was established in 1998 and found success almost immediately after current head coach Terry Butterfield arrived in 2000. The Comets have posted winning marks in 14 of the past 15 seasons. This season, they went 9-5 against a pandemic-shortened slate.
The Comets have reached the NCAA tournament seven times, including 2020, and have won four American Southwest Conference titles.
“There were schools in Florida that I was interested in, but when I got to Texas, I was blown away,” Edeoga said. “The facilities were better than a lot of schools I was talking to, the teammates, all of that.”
Edeoga will graduate from Charlotte with a 4.7 grade-point average and plans to major in Heath Care Management.
“It’s been an incredible ride,” he said. “So many memories, so many connections with people that are going to last a lifetime and then ultimately, to make it to the state championships, I couldn’t ask for a better way to go out of a high school career.
“I’m grateful for all the people I met along the way and the things I accomplished.”
