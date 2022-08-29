PUNTA GORDA — It’s not hard to envision a world in which one of the best players in the history of Charlotte High girls’ basketball never stepped foot on campus.
But it's difficult to picture the Tarpons on the court without her.
As a freshman guard with Mariner High School in 2019, D’Yanis Jimenez was a breakout star — averaging a team-high 18.2 points per game for a Tritons team that finished 19-6.
Winning at Mariner, however, wasn’t satisfying for Jimenez, who craved to play with the very best.
“The teams we played were all lower teams, and the games were never competitive,” Jimenez said of her time as a Triton. “That’s why I chose to come here (to Charlotte). I really wanted to win a state championship, and I had already played with some of these players and coaches in travel ball.
“My dad moved here so I was able to come up here and live with him.”
The sacrifices have been more than worth it for the senior Tarpons guard.
After making back-to-back runs to the Final Four, the 5-foot-8 guard earned some recruiting attention this summer. Following an official visit to Wisconsin earlier this month, Jimenez wasted no time locking in her verbal commitment with the program.
“This is by far the biggest commitment we’ve had,” said seventh-year Lady Tarpons head coach Matt Stephenson. “She definitely deserves it. She puts in the work. I’ve always said that in high school sports, there’s a lot of things that can distract you.
“She spends a lot of summers with her AAU team out of Miami. She has missed out on a lot of things, but it’s paid off with this commitment to Wisconsin.”
Coming to Charlotte
Jimenez initially starred in youth softball in Cape Coral, but the sweltering southwest Florida heat forced her to re-think her choice of sport. After discovering she had a natural knack for basketball, it wasn’t long before she gave up softball entirely.
“It’s funny because she played softball her whole childhood until she was about 13, and the crazy thing about it is, I think she’s better at softball than basketball, personally,” said D’Yanis’s father, Kelvin Jimenez.
“She played from about the age of 6 to 13, and then she was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to do this anymore,’ and I was like, ‘What?’" he continued. "I was devastated because she was so good at it, I was like, ‘Why would you give this up?’
“She just wanted to play basketball. From there, we started training.”
It’s been nearly non-stop work for Jimenez ever since.
Along with working on her game with her father, Jimenez hits the gym about twice a week, works with a personal trainer and has also played for a several AAU and travel basketball teams — including the local Wolfpack AAU team and the Miami Suns travel team. It was with the Wolfpack that Jimenez first met Stephenson and future teammates Ary Hicks, Adriana Iorfida and Tykiriah Thomas.
Even as Jimenez was learning the game as a young teenager, it was clear to her father that she was different from most of her peers.
“She was always trying to get better, always asking, ‘What did I do wrong in this game?’ As opposed to, ‘What did I do well?’" Kelvin Jimenez said. "You really don’t hear that from most kids. They want to hear how well they did.”
When it was time to take her game to high school, Jimenez initially opted to stay local to her Cape Coral upbringing, but it soon became clear that she wouldn’t be there long.
Jimenez helped lead Mariner to one of the best records in southwest Florida that season, but the team won just one playoff game, an unsatisfying finish even for a freshman Jimenez.
Meanwhile, Charlotte had just finished a 21-4 season, but couldn’t get past rival Braden River in the district and regional playoffs.
Joining her old teammates and coaches in the hunt to take down the Pirates — and Gatorade Player of the Year O’Mariah Gordon — was too tempting for Jimenez to turn down.
“It’s been amazing having her,” Stephenson said of the past two seasons with Jimenez. “Having Ary on the same court was really great. But she alone does so many good things with the basketball. She’s a smart basketball player and very unselfish, but she can go and score if she needs to, too.”
Playing the best
It’s no wonder that a self-proclaimed LeBron James fan is obsessed with winning above all else.
When Jimenez went all-in on basketball, James was making routine trips to the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat and she took notice — mimicking his moves on the court and making sure to tune in to his games.
She took a page out of James’ offseason playbook, too, when she took her talents to Punta Gorda in 2020 in search of better competition and a title.
Jimenez was an instant success at Charlotte.
The then-sophomore combo guard showcased her versatility as she scored 13.7 points per game (second-most on the team), brought in a team-high six rebounds per game, dished out a team-high 2.5 assists per game, recorded 2.8 steals per game (second-most) and blocked 0.4 shots per game (tied for most).
Not only did she help lead the Tarpons to a 22-3 record, but also was key in dethroning Braden River twice — scoring 13 points on 60 percent shooting in a district championship win and then 20 points in a regional championship win.
The Tarpons eventually fell to St. Thomas Aquinas in the team’s first-ever trip to the state semifinals.
“She could have stayed at Mariner and averaged 25 points a game, easily, but there was no competition that she could have played against, or the possibility of winning a state title,” Kelvin Jimenez said. “We wanted to see if she could compete against that level of talent. I think she just needed a better surrounding cast around her to play teams like IMG and players like O’Mariah Gordon.”
This past season, Charlotte assembled one of the most difficult schedules in program history, playing several top-ranked teams in Florida and beyond.
After finishing 19-9, Charlotte won another set of district and regional titles this past season — completing the best two-year run in program history — but Jimenez was far from satisfied as the team was again eliminated in the state semifinals against Bishop Moore.
“It was heartbreaking,” Jimenez said. “To make it to the same game two years in a row and lose was tough, especially last year, losing to a team we definitely could have beaten. That was really heartbreaking.
“This year, I hope we can get past that hump.”
All-in on Wisconsin
Now a senior, Jimenez has been receiving interest from women’s college basketball programs since she started playing AAU and travel basketball.
After receiving a dozen promising offers from programs such as Penn and Columbia and taking unofficial visits to FAU and USF last summer, Jimenez had planned to hold off on committing.
However, when she took a trip to Madison, Wisconsin in early August for her first official visit, it didn’t take much convincing for her to change her mind and commit on the spot.
“Actually, I wasn’t going to commit,” Jimenez said. “I was going to commit later in the year, but I really love Wisconsin. They have been a losing team, so I’m really looking forward to going there and making an impact. I want to help them win titles.”
Wisconsin finished 8-21 last season and will lose four of their 17 players to graduation following this upcoming season.
With her future in the sport secured, Jimenez can turn all of her focus to her final season with the Tarpons — when she isn’t hanging out with friends or grinding for wins on Call of Duty or NBA 2K — with an eye toward playing beyond college basketball.
“I want to play in the WNBA,” Jimenez said. “Wisconsin will definitely help get me there.”
