PUNTA GORDA — When most athletes had plenty of reasons to take time off after the coronavirus forced the cancelation of sports this spring, Charlotte High volleyball player Ashleigh Miller got to work.
Set to begin her senior year, Miller didn’t want to go into the 2020 season — if there were to be one — without a commitment.
Miller compiled highlight videos, posted workout routines and sent out countless emails in search of her future college home. Before long, she began to reap the rewards.
“She was outside hitting the ball against the wall. She figured out ways for her to get better,” Tony Miller, said of the work his daughter put in during the coronavirus shutdown. “We built this device that hangs off our basketball hoop that helps her hitting the ball.
“She went out and started sending stuff out, emailing different schools. This school that she committed to, she pretty much went out and found this school and did all of the work by herself.”
Even as Miller began to receive some offers and interest, she had no idea what to expect when getting recruited during a pandemic. Part of that recruiting journey took Miller and her family to Oklahoma this summer — where she intended to just participate in a volleyball camp.
But by the time she was flying back to Florida, Miller had committed to play for East Central University, a Division-II school in Ada, Oklahoma.
A 5-foot-10 middle hitter for the Tarpons, Miller stepped up as a junior last season to become one of the team’s best players in a 15-13 season that ended with a loss to Venice in the regional quarterfinals. She led the team with 51 aces, 93 blocks and 234 points while also contributing 192 kills and 110 digs — proving to be a versatile player.
This year, she’s hoping to win more and finish off with a district championship, but for now she’s simply happy to have a chance to play a senior season.
“I was so scared we weren’t going to have a season, especially because it’s my senior year,” she said. “I didn’t want to miss things like senior night, that’s something I really want.”
When Miller first joined the Tarpons varsity team as a sophomore in 2018, she had a trio of seniors to model herself after. Players such as Shelby Beisner (FGCU), Kaitlyn Chavarria (Indian River State College) and Skylar Gribben (Indian River State College) all showed Miller what it takes to become a collegiate athlete, and she took notice.
Though Miller had ample inspiration to make it to the next level, there were moments when she had her doubts. At the end of her junior year, she even considered giving up the sport.
“After club season I did think about quitting because I wanted to focus on my senior year, and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to play anymore,” Miller said. “I came and talked to coach (Michelle) Dill about what was going on in my head, and she really pushed me through it.
“I was getting in my head a lot and having a lot of self doubt.”
Now that Miller has her plans after high school figured out, she can focus on her final year as a Tarpon.
She also participates in the high jump and girls weightlifting for the Tarpons, and plays club and beach volleyball when the high school season ends.
She said she picked ECU in Oklahoma because it would be different than living in southwest Florida — where she plans to return after graduating college.
Miller also said being near her family is an important reason to come back, and she hopes to work for Charlotte High School one day to give back to her soon-to-be alma mater.
By the time she returns, it’s possible there will be more Tarpons committing to play at the next level, with Miller to thank for the motivation.
“She can definitely make it through college and play,” Dill said of Miller. “In the last two to three years I’ve had someone going to college. I think it’s great. It paves the way, and it helps other people see what we have down here in Charlotte County.”
