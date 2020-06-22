The team always comes first for Charlotte keeper Gavin Pennell and he's always on the lookout for ways to help improve his team.
That includes helping recruit incoming freshmen, taking additional time outside practice to work with teammates and keeping his head on a swivel for new talent.
In fact, one of the Tarpons' top breakout players, Deangelo Renford, was sought out by Pennell because he saw him watching soccer videos on his phone during class.
"What sets Gavin apart is he really just has this ability to make everybody around him better," second-year Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said. "He's really hard on himself when he makes a mistake, but when his teammates make a mistake, he's been really supportive.
"He's truly one of those kids where you're gonna be a better player and we're gonna be a better team because he's on the field."
Pennell graduates as arguably the best keeper to come out of the program. He's definitely the most accomplished.
He holds virtually every keeper record including goals allowed (1.09), saves in a season (250) and career (455) as well as shutouts for a season (7) and career (15). He also played a major role in propelling Charlotte back into relevance.
The Tarpons had their most successful season in some time, surpassing the 13-win mark and coming within a call of reaching the district finals.
Pennell, along with the 10-member senior class, was instrumental in changing the trajectory of the program. They bought into their new coach's philosophy and the team soon followed.
"This senior class and the one right before them, the desire to be better, they really wanted to turn it around," Winkler said. "They went out and worked their butts off in practice. Gavin and David (Lawson), they're two of the hardest working guys on the field and the rest of the team sees that."
The blazing start to the season surprised many outside the program. The Tarpons opened the season on a 5-0-4 run, allowing only eight goals in that span, and didn't lose a game until a 4-0 defeat by Riverdale in mid-December.
Ties are obviously less-than-ideal, but having a confident keeper with a disdain for losing helped keep the team calm in high-pressure situations.
"Knowing that a lot of things are on your shoulders honestly drive you to want to be better," Pennell said. "I hate to lose and every time I do it just breaks me inside. So I'll always train harder than anyone you'll see and work harder off the pitch as well."
The biggest challenge of being a keeper is being able to diagnose the game on the fly and help set the Tarpon defense as he sees things unfold.
"What makes the difference for a keeper is being able to play every position and knowing what each person's responsibility is, directing the whole team and knowing where everyone should be," Pennell said. "Organization makes a difference. You have to be loud. You have to be a leader."
Pennell didn't get a ceremonious ending to his Tarpon career. Like many, it ended in heartbreak when a controversial call on a penalty kick in the district semifinals allowed an extra try for Braden River, which they converted.
Pennell had stopped the previous attempt, but was called for stepping off the line to make the save.
Regardless, he looks back fondly on his time at Charlotte and the legacy he was able to build during his three years on varsity and looks forward to playing collegiately at Frederick College in Maryland.
"From my freshman year to my senior year we went from zero to hero probably in the most amazing way I could've imagined," Pennell said. "After my sophomore year everything just started picking up and my senior year everything just hit.
"When opponents come to Charlotte High School or we come to them they're gonna think, we need to play way harder in order to win."
