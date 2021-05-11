As the Venice High baseball team goes on another postseason run this spring, it’s time to check in on what former Indians are up to in baseball.
Some Indians are just finding their footing at the college level while others are wrapping up impressive collegiate careers and a few more are still trying to break into the major leagues.
There’s still baseball to be played in both the collegiate and professional seasons this year, but here’s a look at how Indians alums have fared so far:
Class of 2013
Nick Longhi
A hitter to be remembered at Venice High, Longhi has played for several professional teams in the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds organizations. He is currently a member of the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes with the Colorado Rockies — the highest level of baseball he has reached in his career.
He is batting .333 with one home run through 12 at-bats this year.
Class of 2014
Dalton Guthrie
Guthrie had success at both Venice High and the University of Florida before being drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies — where he remains today.
The now-third baseman is playing for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils and has a .174 average with three runs, one home run and two RBI through 23 at-bats this year.
Mike Rivera
Another winner at Venice and in Gainesville, Rivera has had his pro career stalled by injuries, but has still made it up to the Double-A Akron RubberDucks with the Cleveland Indians franchise.
The 25-year-old catcher has one hit through four at-bats this year.
Class of 2016
Scott Dubrule
A four-year starter for the Indians, Dubrule went on to play at Jacksonville for four years where he became the team’s starting second baseman as a freshman.
He made the switch to Mississippi State this past offseason as a graduate transfer, but earned several accolades as a Dolphin, including ASUN All-Freshman Team, First Team All-ASUN and ASUN Player of the Week.
In his final season of collegiate baseball Dubrule is hitting .278 with 32 runs, 20 RBI and 25 walks to 19 strikeouts through 45 games (39 starts) as the starting second baseman for No. 3 Mississippi State (35-11).
Brent Killam
An outfielder and pitcher who helped the Indians win a pair of state titles, the left-handed Killam pitched as both a starter and a reliever for Georgetown.
He was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft and did not get to pitch in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
He recently made his first pro start for the Inland Empire 66ers — a Low-A affiliate of the Angels — and did well, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over 3 2/3 innings while striking out 10 batters.
Trevor Holloway
A standout pitcher for the Indians, Holloway won the NJCAA National Championship with Chipola College as a sophomore before transferring to play for UCF.
Holloway has since been signed by the New York Yankees and is currently playing for the franchise’s low-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons club.
Through two relief appearances, Holloway has allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while earning a save and striking out nine over 4 1/3 innings.
Class of 2017
Kyle Bachle
A four-year pitcher for Venice, Bachle has seen limited action as a junior relief pitcher for Rollins College this year — allowing three runs on three hits while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings.
Class of 2018
Justin Hanley
A starting first baseman and state champion with Venice, Hanley has become a valued hitter for John Carroll University.
The junior is second on the team with a .346 batting average, first with seven home runs, first with 36 RBI and tied for first with 12 doubles for the 16-17-1 for the Lobos.
Joe Kinker
A strong hitter for the Indians, Kinker has become an even better one for FGCU. The junior has hit .288 with 36 runs, 12 HR and 42 RBI across 40 starts for the Eagles.
His 12 home runs are the most on the team by six and tied for most in the ASUN Conference.
Brant Brown
A state champion pitcher for Venice, Brown bounced around a bit — playing for St. Johns River State and Georgia Highlands — before transferring to Florida Southern.
As a junior this year, Brown has appeared in five games— allowing 14 runs on 18 hits while striking out nine over 12 2/3 innings for the 15-11 Mocs.
Mitch Donofrio
A standout hitter and state champion at Venice, Donofrio immediately stepped into a starting role as a freshman at Eckerd College — hitting .274 with 10 doubles and five home runs while driving in 33 RBI.
He was leading his team with a .356 batting average when the 2020 season ended, and has not played this year due to the coronavirus.
Class of 2019
Kevin Dubrule
A captain, shortstop and defensive wizard for Venice High, Dubrule has adapted well to life as a West Point baseball player — starting almost every game through his first two years.
Dubrule, a middle infielder, has hit .287 this year with 22 runs, nine doubles, two triples, 24 RBIs and 17 walks to seven strikeouts over 40 starts.
Orion Kerkering
After appearing in just eight games out of the bullpen as a freshman in the 2020 season, Kerkering has taken a step forward this season — appearing in 17 games with a 4-3 record, two saves, a 2.51 ERA and 42 strikeouts to 21 walks over 32 1/3 innings
Clay Callan
A reliever for the State College of Florida, Callan has received limited opportunities — mainly due to the coronavirus in 2020. This year he has appeared in 13 games and owns a 2-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and one save and 29 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
Class of 2020
Mac Guscette
The Venice High state champion and defensive standout was already earning starts at catcher for the University of Florida this year before an arm injury sidelined him.
The Gators freshman was hitting .342 with eight runs, six RBI and five walks to three strikeouts over 10 games started.
Zac Calhoon
A clutch playoff hitter for the Indians, Calhoon has already began to earn playing time for Florida Gulf Coast — playing in 12 games and starting two this year.
The outfielder has hit .231 with a run and an RBI with three walks to four strikeouts as he’s seen time mainly as a defensive replacement.
