ENGLEWOOD — Sophia Cherniak scored six goals as Lemon Bay cruised to an 8-0 victory over shorthanded Port Charlotte in a District 12 girls soccer semifinal Friday night.
The Manta Rays totally dominated play from start to finish, allowing the senior forward to concentrate on her pursuit of the Lemon Bay season scoring record of 42 goals set by Lauren Ragazzone two years ago.
“This was a first,” Cherniak said of the double hat trick. “At the beginning of this game I had to get nine goals to meet the record and 10 goals to break it. So that’s what I’m going for right now, so those six goals are helping me out there.”
The six goals were a career high for Cherniak, who opened the scoring 10 minutes into the contest off a pass from Jacoby Maldonado. Maldonado made it 2-0 three minutes later with a long shot that Pirate goalkeeper November Smoot appeared to stop, but the ball just trickled over the goal line.
Maldonado finished with a goal and four assists.
Cherniak then scored four goals in a row, the last two just 30 seconds apart, and Addison Adcock scored just before halftime, sending the Mantas to a 7-0 lead at halftime.
Cherniak ended the contest early nine minutes into the second half as she found the back of the net off a feed from Maldonado following a corner kick.
Lemon Bay got off 23 shots in the game to just one for the Pirates, making it an easy night for Manta goalie Isabelle Ragazzone.
“It was a good win for us for sure,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. “It doesn’t always feel good to win like that, but at the same time we’ll take a win where we can get it.
“I’m proud of the girls, they kept their composure. They worked on a lot of things we talked about at practice. So that feels good going into the next round.”
The Mantas, now 14-5-1, will host Bonita Springs in the district championship game next Wednesday.
“I feel like this was something to help us get into the mindset of districts more or less,” Cherniak said. “Especially helping some of the newer girls understand the feel of it, because districts are, of course, a lot different than regular season games. There’s a lot more energy.”
“We haven’t played a game in over a week, so it’s just good to get back on the field and have those competitive juices going,” Cooke said. “You can’t replicate that in practice, no matter how hard you try.”
The Pirates, who were missing six starters because of illness or injury, finished their season at 6-9-1.
“We came in here pretty much depleted and didn’t have anyone to go to off the bench,” Port Charlotte coach Robert Theriault said. “But I’m really proud of the way the girls hung in there and did what they could do tonight.
“As tough as it was tonight, we’re excited for our younger crew to step up for next year.”
