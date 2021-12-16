The City of Palms Classic was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, but it’s back this year with a field of teams that is as impressive as any holiday tournament in the country.
In the middle of it, the Charlotte Tarpons can be found.
Charlotte is this year’s “host” team and will play the 7:45 p.m. "prime-time" game Friday on the first night of the tournament.
The venerated tournament has been a fixture in Southwest Florida since 1973 and grew into a nationally acclaimed event in the decades since. Nearly 1,000 players have gone on to play Division I basketball and at the beginning of this season, 75 alums were on NBA rosters, including six No. 1 overall draft picks and four rookies of the year.
Charlotte is part of the 16-team “traditional” bracket. There also is a four-team “Signature” series, a four-team “Sunshine” series and the Hugh Thimlar Tribute game for a total of 26 programs.
The Tarpons appear to be putting things together of late and not a moment too soon – their opponent, Milton High out of Alpharetta, Georgia – is one of the highest-ranked public school teams in the country.
“They have their core of guys they had last year when they won the state title,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. The Eagles went 28-3 this past season, winning the Georgia Class 7A crown.
A trio of guards spearhead the Eagles’ attack. Ohio State commitment Bruce Thornton is a 6-2 senior who averaged more than 17 points and 9 assists last season. Junior Kanaan Carlyle totaled 18 points per game. Newcomer Chase Cormier hails from Greenforest, another strong Georgia program, where he averaged just over 14 points last season.
Inside, Milton will rely upon 6-5, 264-pound L.T. Overton, a hunk of granite that entered this year as the nation’s No. 1 junior recruit on the gridiron. He just joined the team this week following the school’s football playoff run.
Calamity struck the Eagles before their first game this season when Jonathan Murray and Cam Walker were arrested on suspicion of murder. According to a release from the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, Murray and Walker have allegedly been linked to the robbery and killing of a recent Kennesaw State University graduate. Both are no longer with the team and the controversy that swirled around the program in the days following the arrests nearly led to a shutdown of the program.
“They’ve played a very tough schedule and obviously they’ve dealt with a crazy, crazy situation,” Massolio said. “They were actually in jeopardy of losing their entire season. They were going to shut them down, but they are able to get out there and play and that’s good for the kids that are doing the right thing.”
While the Eagles will get the majority of their scoring from the trio of playmaking guards on offense, they will throw an odd matchup look at the Tarpons defensively. Massolio said the Tarpons saw a different kind of matchup defense in the two games in Illinois to begin the season, but not much since.
Also providing a different look for Charlotte is the presence of a 35-second clock. Currently, the FHSAA does not have a shot clock, but a City of Palms will follow suit with large swaths of the nation by having one for this event.
“In Georgia, there’s a shot clock, so they’re used to it,” Massolio said. “We’re going to be playing with a shot clock for the first time, so we’ll have to go through it again in the walk-through.
“You think 35 seconds is a long time and then you’re competing out there and holy cow, here you are running down the clock.”
Charlotte (4-3) enters the City of Palms playing its best basketball of the season. In dominant victories against Southwest Florida Christian and previously undefeated Parrish Community this week, the Tarpons got four players in double figures for the first two times this season.
“That’s good balance for us. If we can have that every night, we’ll be pretty tough,” Massolio said. “Our bench played a lot better (against Parrish), too, so that was a pleasant thing for us.”
Senior wing Logan Clauser said balance was the one thing missing early on.
“Ball movement, moving the ball around,” he said. “If all of us are eating we’re going to win games.
“We’re coming together for sure,” Clauser added. “Every single one of our games have been against good competition, so it’s just helping us get better every day.”
Clauser, John Gamble and Chris Cornish have been the beneficiaries of improved play from Charlotte’s guards.
“Guard play has really stepped up,” Massolio said. “I mean, we’re a lot of guards but Jordany (Reyes Sanchez) and DJ (Woods) have stepped up their game and are scoring, which is what they have to do. That will help out guys like Chris and Logan and John.”
Charlotte opened the season with games against the likes of fellow City of Palms combatants Victory Rock and IMG Academy and the schedule will remain rock-solid well beyond this week’s three high-profile contests. Though they will be the underdog in every game they play in Fort Myers, the Tarpons are in it to win it.
“The No. 1 goal of the season is about getting better, but we obviously want to win the games,” Clauser said.
“We’re going in to win,” Massolio said. “Chips are stacked high on us and we understand that. We know what we’re up against but we’re going to go out there and compete, play our style as much as possible and obviously we’ll have to make some adjustments.
“But we’re not going to see better competition in March than we see in this tournament,” Massolio added. “So we want to continue to get better each night.”
Over the years, Charlotte has gone 11-29 at the City of Palms. Their most recent win came in 2018 in a 71-67 victory against Osceola. Most recently, they took part in the 2019 Sunshine Series, falling 53-48 against St. Petersburg Lakewood.
