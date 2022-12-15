First-year Charlotte boys coach Mike Williams will lead the Tarpons into yet another City of Palms Classic appearance on Friday.
Charlotte will face North Laurel, from London, Kentucky, in a 7:45 p.m. contest at Florida SouthWestern State’s Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.
The City of Palms Classic, in its 49th year, features a 16-team national field for its “Traditional” tournament. It also features a four-team “Signature” series, a four-team “Sunshine” series consisting of other Florida teams and a Hugh Thimlar Tribute game featuring two Fort Myers-area opponents.
Charlotte is one of five Florida teams in this year’s “Traditional” field, joined by Canterbury, Miami Columbus, Tampa Catholic and Winter Haven.
North Laurel will enter Friday’s game with a 5-2 record. The Jaguars won their first five games of the season before a one-point loss to unbeaten Bowling Green (No. 7 in Kentucky according to MaxPreps) and a five-point setback to Imhotep Charter out of Philadelphia, MaxPrep’s No. 4 team nationally.
Imhotep Charter is also in the Traditional bracket field.
North Laurel is led by coach Nate Valentine, who is 80-21 at North Laurel and 190-72 overall. The Jaguars are coming off a school-record, 28-win season in which they reached Kentucky’s Sweet 16 for just the second time in school history.
The team is led by 6-2 senior Reed Sheppard, a Kentucky commit.
Charlotte has been as up and down as its 4-4 record hints. Following a tough, 55-42 setback to rival Port Charlotte last week, the Tarpons rebounded with a solid victory against Fort Pierce Central (65-52) in Saturday’s City of Palms Premiere event before outlasting North Port on the road, 57-49, on Tuesday.
Beyond the loss to Port Charlotte, the Tarpons’ other setbacks came against stiff competition – SLAM Tampa, Calvary Christian (St. Petersburg) and IMG Blue. The Blue Ascenders are another team in the City of Palms field, participating in the Sunshine State series this week.
With a win on Friday night, Charlotte would advance to play Myers Park out of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. A loss means a quick turnaround for a 10:15 a.m. Saturday contest against the loser of the Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas)-Newton (Covington, Georgia) contest.
Tickets are available in three different ways: online at www.cityofpalmsclassic.com/tickets, by calling 239-481-4849 or 1-800-440-7469 or by visiting the Suncoast Credit Union Arena box office.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
G1: Vashon (Missouri) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (New York), 2:30 p.m.
G2: Lake Highlands (Texas) vs. Newton (Georgia), 4:15 p.m.
a-G3: Gateway (Florida) vs. First Baptist Academy (Florida), 6 p.m.
G4: Charlotte vs. North Laurel (Kentucky), 7:45 p.m.
G5: Wheeler (Georgia) vs. Tampa Catholic, 9:30 p.m.
a-Hugh Thimlar Tribute
SATURDAY’S GAMES
G6: Consolation game (G2 loser vs. G4 loser), 10:15 am.
b-G7: Providence (Florida) vs. The Villages (Florida), noon
b-G8: IMG Blue vs. Westminster Academy (Florida), 1:45 p.m.
G9: Imhotep Charter (Pennsylvania) vs. Isidore Newman (Louisiana), 3:30 p.m.
G10: Paul VI (Virginia) vs. Canterbury (Florida), 5:15 p.m.
G11: Centennial (California) vs. Winter Haven (Florida), 7 p.m.
G12: G4 winner vs. Myers Park (North Carolina), 8:45 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.