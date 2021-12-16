TRADITIONAL BRACKET CAPSULES
Charlotte will be participating in the 16-team "Traditional" bracket when it opens play Friday night against Milton (Georgia). Here's a look at the other 14 teams in the field:
ALL RECORDS AS OF DEC. 16
BALLARD
Louisville, Kentucky
Record: 5-1
The Bruins are out to a great start with their lone loss coming against Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (MaxPreps No. 12, SCNext No. 14) by a 78-72 score. Coach Chris Renner has set a standard of excellence in his 23 seasons, compiling a 628-153 record at Ballard (680-180 career) and leading the Bruins to one state championship (1999), five state-title games and nine region crowns. The catalysts are Missouri-Kansas City commit 6-10 SR Maker Bar (14.6 ppg, 10.9 rpg in 2020-21) and 6-5 JR Gabe Sisk (18.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg), with 6-3 SR Keno Hayden (13.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and 6-1 SR Derrick Tilford II (7.7 ppg). The veteran group is complemented by new arrivals 6-0 SR Miles Franklin (10.2 ppg at Louisville Trinity) and 5-11 SR Kaden Stanton (14.0 ppg at New Albany, IN).
BERKMAR
Lilburn, Georgia
Record: 4-1
The Patriots’ one loss came in their season-opener against Greenforest (Decatur, GA) and their most recent victory came this week against fellow City of Palms participant and Charlotte’s Friday opponent, Milton. A balanced, junior-heavy roster powered Coach Greg Phillips’ squad to the doorstep of Berkmar’s first state title since back-to-back crowns in 2000-01, but fell 52-47 to Milton in the 7A final at the Macon Centreplex after building a seven-point, third-quarter lead. The highest-profile recruit is Ole Miss commit 6-10 SR Malique Ewin (17.1 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.1 blocks, 1.9 apg in 2020-21), but 6-4 SR Jermahri Hill and 6-2 SR Jameel Rideout, one of the Peach State’s best on-ball defenders, are all significant contributors. Berkmar also added a pair of impact transfers in Virginia Class 5 all-state guard 6-5 SR Brycen Blaine and 6-7 SR Antoine Hurns (Indianapolis Central Christian IN).
CALVARY CHRISTIAN
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Record: 4-0
The Eagles are currently ranked No. 36 in the state, according to MaxPreps and have clobbered what has so far been a milquetoast schedule. Their opener against Greensboro Day will be, by far, their most difficult opponent to date. Still, the defending Class 3A champs have assembled six legitimate Div. I recruits, highlighted by MaxPreps Sophomore All-American 6-4 JR Marvel Allen (13.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.0 apg in 2020-21) and talented post presences UCF commit 6-8 SR Taylor Hendricks (14.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg) and Michigan-bound 6-7 SR Gregg Glenn III (13.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg). Cilk McSweeney, a former player at Penn State and Towson, enters his ninth season as Calvary’s head coach, coming off a stirring 85-76 victory over Bishop McLaughlin in the state-title game, after the Eagles trailed by 12 in the second half.
DR. PHILLIPS
Orlando, Florida
Record: 4-1
The Panthers’ lone setback this season came in the season-opener against unbeaten Lake Highland Prep. It was a 61-60 heartbreaker against the state’s No. 3 team, according to MaxPreps. A season-ending, 12-game winning streak and a rampage through Florida’s largest classification to the Panthers’ first state championship came a year ahead of schedule for Coach Ben Witherspoon’s young roster, most of which returns. Rapidly improving big man 6-10 SR Ernest Udeh, Jr. (9.7 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.8 blocks in 2020-21) and a productive trio of guards – Florida commit 6-4 SR Denzel Aberdeen (18.7 ppg, 3.6 apg), Mississippi State-bound 6-5 SR Riley Kugel (12.5 ppg, 2.1 steals) and 6-3 SOPH Jordan Tillery – gives Dr. Phillips a lethal inside-outside punch. Recent transfer addition 6-6 SOPH Carter McDole (Montverde Academy FL) adds depth.
GILL ST. BERNARD’S
Gladstone, New Jersey
Record: 0-0
The City of Palms will serve as the Knights’ season-opening competition. That hasn’t prevented them from being ranked No. 20 nationally in ESPN’s SCNext Top 25. On paper, Coach Mergin Sina’s squad should contend for a Tournament of Champions title in New Jersey. The Knights boast three high-major recruits in 6-8 JR Mackenzie Mgbako (14.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg as a freshman in 2019-20), 6-7 SOPH Naasir Cunningham (12.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg in 2020-21) and Georgetown-bound, four-year starter 6-2 SR Denver Anglin (27.9 ppg, 6.4 apg, 53% from 3-point range in 2020-21), one of the best shooters in his class nationally. Forward 6-8 SR Drew Kania (12.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg), a Brown commit, is recovering from a torn ACL. There is also a big-time sleeper to watch in 6-6 JR Geancarlo Peguero.
GREENSBORO DAY
Greensboro, North Carolina
Record: 13-0
The Bengals haven’t been messing around, with a whopping Baker’s dozen pelts under their belt already. One of those wins was a 55-54 verdict against fellow CoP competitor, Oak Hill Academy (No. 9 MaxPreps, No. 23 SCNext). Coach Freddy Johnson has 1,117 career wins (all at Greensboro Day) and 11 NCISAA state titles since 1977 and received the Morgan Wootten Award from the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 – but this marks his first City of Palms appearance. But whether it’s a pair of all-staters, sharp-shooting Mercer commit 6-5 SR Michael Zanoni (12.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg in 2020-21) and 6-4 JR Jaydon Young (11.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.8 apg), or athletic point guard and UNC-Charlotte pledge 6-3 SR Nik Graves (6.9 ppg, 4.4 apg) or rim-protectors like Princeton-bound 6-10 SR C.J. Collins and Navy commit 6-7 SR Jackson Noble, the Bengals have earned their invitation with one of the most balanced lineups around.
IMG ACADEMY
Bradenton, Florida
Record: 6-1
Charlotte fans are familiar with The Ascenders, who paid a visit to the Tarpon Preseason Tipoff last month and handed the home team an 81-43 defeat. The 2019 City of Palms runner-up is ranked third nationally by MaxPreps and No. 2 by SCNext and already owns wins against Montverde Academy and Oak Hill Academy. They will be contenders for a second GEICO Nationals championship in four years with a quintet of five-star talent: Houston commit 6-7 SR Jarace Walker (10.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.5 apg in 2020-21), Alabama-bound 6-3 SR Jaden Bradley (10.1 ppg, 6.1 apg, 4.0 rpg), 6-7 Eric Dailey, Jr. (13.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 apg) and Michigan pledge 6-5 Jett Howard (10.5 ppg, 2.5 apg) were joined Baylor commit 6-4 SR Keyonte George (24.8 ppg at ISchool of Lewisville TX). Also in the mix is Memphis-bound 6-6 SR Noah Batchelor, 6-4 SOPH Anthony Gilkes, transfer 6-3 JR Jacoi Hutchinson (DeMatha MD) and 6-9 JR Gus Yalden. Coach Sean McAloon is 102-19 in four-plus seasons at IMG, including a 31-1 run to the national title in 2018-19.
ISIDORE NEWMAN
New Orleans, Louisiana
Record: 11-2
If Randy Livingston’s name rings a bell, it’s because he was a McDonald’s All-American who played parts of 11 NBA seasons with nine different teams. His effect as a head coach has been almost immediate, as an ultra-young roster, led by 6-5 JR Chris Lockett (18.6 ppg, 8 rpg, 4.1 apg, 2.3 steals), stormed all the way to the Division III championship game in 2020-21. The Greenies’ lineup includes 6-0 JR Canin Jefferson (14.3 ppg, 3.9 apg in 2020-21), 6-8 SOPH Todd Jones (7.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-3 JR Will Randle (7.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and 6-3 JR Arch Manning, the nation’s No. 1 quarterback prospect in the Class of 2023. The Greenies also added a an impact in 6-5 SR Austin Montgomery (Birmingham Hoover AL).
MONTVERDE ACADEMY
Montverde, Florida
Record: 5-2
There’s no getting around this: The Eagles are a monster. In the early season, they own victories against Oak Hill Academy and Sunrise Christian Prep, the former being a consensus national Top 20 team and the latter being a consensus Top 5. The also boast wins against national powers Real Salt Lake and Wasatch Academy. Their losses came against fellow Top 5 foes Duncanville, Texas (67-66 last week) and IMG Academy (65-64 on Dec. 3). Coach Kevin Boyle’s five-time GEICO and two-time defending national champs have assembled a cadre of elite talent, including Duke commit 6-8 SR Dariq Whitehead (10.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.9 apg in 2020-21), Indiana-bound 6-5 SR Jalen Hood-Schifino, Florida pledge 6-7 SR Malik Reneau and 6-8 JR Sam Walters. New arrivals 6-9 JR Kwame Evans (Baltimore Poly MD), USC commit 7-0 SR Vincent Iwuchukwu (15.0 ppg, 11 rpg, 2.4 blocks at La Lumiere IN), Texas-bound 6-7 SR Dillon Mitchell (17.6 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.1 blocks at Bishop McLaughlin FL) and 6-10 SOPH Derik Queen (14 ppg, 8 rpg, 4 apg, 2 blocks at Baltimore St. Frances MD) might have even higher profiles. Since Boyle’s arrival, the Eagles are 270-20 (with only three losses at home) and are 24-3 at the City of Palms, with four titles in seven tries.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
North Little Rock, Arkansas
Record: 6-1
Coach Johnny Rice’s program has won five state titles during his nine-year tenure and the Wildcats are out to another strong start this season. Their lone loss came on Dec. 4 in a 62-48 verdict against Jonesboro in a meeting of Arkansas’ top two teams. Though there wins are not against household names, their resume is strong enough to earn a No. 11 ranking in the latest SCNext Top 25. Arkansas commit 6-5 SR Nick Smith Jr. (25 ppg, 5 rpg, 4 apg in 2020-21), arrived via transfer, along with 6-5 SR Corey Washington (13 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 blocks, 2 steals and 1.5 apg while shooting 71 percent). There is also Oregon-bound 7-0 SR Kel’el Ware (16.4 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.6 blocks). Returning guards 5-10 SR Charles Maris and 6-0 SR Felix Wade are joined by another transfer, 6-3 JR Tyler Frederick.
OAK HILL ACADEMY
Mouth of Wilson, Virginia
Record: 10-5
The Warriors might have five losses, but they came against a murderer’s row: CoP foes Greensboro Day, Montverde Academy and IMG Academy, as well as Sunrise Christian Academy and AZ Compass Prep. Coach Steve Smith (1,209-93 in 36 years), a four-time USA TODAY National Coach of the Year, brings the fabled program back to a City of Palms for the second time in four years. Oak Hill features returnees Duke commit 6-3 JR Caleb Foster (13.6 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.2 rpg in 2020-21) and 6-7 JR Justin McBride and transfers such as Kentucky-bound 6-7 SR Chris Livingston (31.1 ppg, 15.8 rpg, 6.5 apg, 4.7 steals, 4.3 blocks at Akron Buchtel OH), 6-8 SR Devin Ree (23.2 ppg, 12 rpg, 5 apg, 3 blocks at Terry MS) and Pittsburgh commit 6-4 SR Judah Mintz (18.2 ppg at this summer’s Nike EYBL Peach Jam).
ORLANDO CHRISTIAN PREP
Orlando, Florida
Record: 6-1
These Warriors should also be familiar to Charlotte fans. Last year, OCP came to the Wally Keller and fended off the Tarpons, 53-38 on their way to a state title. OCP saw its 48-game winning streak snapped in the second game of this season when Orlando rival Olympia did the deed in a 50-48 verdict. The Warriors are led by 6-9 JR Jayden Hastings (4.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg in 2020-21), Notre Dame commit 6-7 SR Ven Allen Lubin (12.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg) and Ohio University-bound 6-4 SR A.J. Brown (14.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.1 apg). Hastings grabbed nine rebounds and blocked six shots in OCP’s 51-32 state-title win over Impact Christian. Brown had 29 points in the semifinal, a 71-32 blowout of Grandview Prep. Coach Treig Burke is 133-22 with four state titles and one runner-up finish in five seasons.
ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE
Washington, D.C.
Record: 4-2
The 2020-21 Catholic League season was short-circuited by COVID, with only a few sanctioned games being played (St. John’s lone outing was a loss to Bishop McNamara). It’s difficult to know for sure where Coach Patrick Behan’s loaded squad fits in but it is always a safe bet it will be near the top of the WCAC standings. St. John’s boasts a lot of returning firepower in 10 returning lettermen, notably Miami commit 6-6 SR Christian Watson. Also expected to have an impact are 6-9 SOPH Donavan Freeman, who has offers from Syracuse, Georgetown and Maryland, Ivy/Patriot target 6-4 SR Shane Lancaster and 6-0 JR Malik Mack, who is returning from an ACL injury. Behan spent three years at WCAC rival St. Mary’s Ryken, guiding the traditional also-rans to 16-15, 14-18 and 16-13, then moved to St. John’s when Sean McAloon left for the top job at IMG Academy in 2017.
WHITNEY YOUNG
Chicago, Illinois
Record: 2-1
The curiously named Dolphins are a familiar face at the City of Palms. Coach Tyrone Slaughter (337-123 career record), brings a roster that features University of Miami commit 6-8 SR A.J. Casey (18 ppg, 8 rpg, 4 apg in Chicago’s condensed regular season a year ago), and is primed and ready for a return to the national rankings for the first time in eight years. Three other players – Northern Illinois-bound 6-8 SR Xavier Amos, Towson pledge 6-0 JR Dalen Davis and 6-6 JR Daniel Johnson are standouts, but depth and defense are always the Dolphins’ strengths – five players rank among Illinois’ top 90 seniors, including 6-8 SR Marcus Overstreet, 6-6 SR Jordan Streeter and 6-2 JR Marcus Pigram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.