FORT LAUDERDALE — An inch or two separated the Venice High football team from Lakeland during the Class 4S state championship on Saturday afternoon.

A 4th-and-6 run by Keyon Sears in the fourth quarter was ruled short by a chain link near the Lakeland 9-yard-line as Venice was driving for a potential, game-tying touchdown. The Indians’ offense never touched the ball again as Lakeland ran out the clock in a 21-14 win in front of a sizable crowd at DRV PNK Stadium.


