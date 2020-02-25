CLEARWATER — A year after the Port Charlotte boys basketball team ended Clearwater High’s season in the regional playoffs, the Tornadoes had the chance to return the favor on Tuesday night.
Unlike in 2019, this season Clearwater entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and hosted throughout the regional playoffs for the first time in eight years.
The Tornadoes didn’t waste the opportunity as they pulled away for an 80-44 win to advance to the regional championship.
“The game plan was there last time,” Clearwater coach Kristopher Foote said of last season’s loss to Port Charlotte in the regional playoffs. “They only scored 40-something again in that game. We haven’t been here in a while. It’s been eight years since we won a district championship.
“It’s just making it better for each team that comes after and I feel this team is running with what the team in front of them put in place.”
Another big difference in this year’s matchup was the Clearwater offense finally got going.
After scoring just 36 points in the last meeting, the Tornadoes nearly had that many points at halftime.
An 11-0 run to open the second quarter helped Clearwater pull away. And although a bucket by Gerald Robinson to begin halftime brought the team to within five, that’s as close as they’d get for the remainder of the game.
“Maybe that’s why they’re the No. 1 seed,” Port Charlotte Kip Rhoten said. “We’re down by five just out of halftime and then boom, boom, boom. A couple of turnovers, a couple of threes. All of a sudden it goes from five to seven to 18 just like that.
“It was kind of like the first half. It was 12-10 us and then in about two-and-a-half minutes it went from 12-10 to 22-12. They hit us with two spurts there.”
Robinson kept the Pirates within reach for much of the game, scoring nine points in the first-half and finishing with a team-high 15. However, no other Pirates player could score 10 points as the team turned the ball over 19 times and were blocked on several trips down the court.
Along with points in transition, the Tornadoes also shot the ball lights-out. CJ Lee (19 points), Xavier Wahr (15 points) and Nelson Taylor (13 points) each made a few shots to extend runs for Clearwater — keeping the home crowd hyped up and in loud support.
“When we got the game here again,” said Foote as to when his team took control of the game. “We’re hard to beat in our own house. Every game we have at home we’ve been getting good crowd and these guys are just pumped to play in front of their family and friends.
“Playing here is the big key. Home court advantage is big for high school kids, to keep everything as close to routine as possible.”
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Port Charlotte was trailing by 20 with just eight minutes to play.
Two more turnovers and no points in the first minute and a half caused Rhoten to bring out his starters with the exception of lone senior Walter Johnson. Though the season is now over for the Pirates, the returning players could one day have another shot at Clearwater in the playoffs.
“I just told them to learn from it,” Rhoten said of his message to his team. “If we do what we’re supposed to, hopefully we’ll be back in this situation next year. We’re gonna sit back and watch this tape, let it burn a little bit.
“But I also said, ‘Think of what you accomplished this year. Think of a moment that was great this year. You can’t let this game sour our whole year.’ One thing I do know is tomorrow they’ll probably be asking me to get back in the gym.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.