ARCADIA — Michael Holmes threw two touchdown passes and the senior-laden Clewiston High School football team dominated in all phases of the game in the first half as it routed DeSoto, 43-0, to go 2-0 on the season.
Holmes found Oran Singleton on the Tigers’ second drive to make it 7-0, then scored 16 points in two minutes on a Dawnya Washington touchdown run, a safety and a return by James Edwards on the ensuing free kick to break it open early in the second quarter.
DeSoto (0-3) played with 22 underclassmen and was outmatched by Clewiston’s experience. managing just one sustained drive late in the second quarter, aided mostly by Clewiston penalties.
Key plays: Clewiston got a safety early in the second quarter to make it 16-0, but the ensuing free kick returned for the touchdown by Edwards was a real backbreaker.
What it means: The DeSoto County coaches doing the best they can, as are the players, but they need to mature fast in order to remain in games.
Key stats: Desoto had -22 yards offensively in the first half, while Holmes had 99 yards passing in a well-balanced offensive attack.
