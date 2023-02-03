Like most kids, Griffin Cloyd would get easily bored.
He needed an outlet.
Unlike most kids, he had spina bifida, a condition that affects the spine and can cause disabilities across a broad spectrum of severity.
“I wanted to find something that I could do with other people because I couldn’t do a whole lot of things that other kids could do,” Cloyd said. “So we looked into it and we found out about disabled sports and found out about a convention.”
The Cloyd family went to the convention, near their Fairfax, Virginia home, and one sport immediately grabbed their attention.
“I found out about wheelchair basketball and I just fell in love with it,” Cloyd said. “Pretty much immediately.”
Today, Cloyd is a senior at Lemon Bay High School. Next fall, he will be playing wheelchair basketball for Auburn’s nationally ranked program.
FIRST HALF
It was a gradual process, getting accustomed to the sport’s unique challenges.
“It was a very slow and gradual curve,” Cloyd said. “I started off with very little knowledge of how to move around in a chair because I didn’t use one very often.”
Cloyd is still bipedal, but needs a wheelchair for extended periods, such getting around school.
“I can still walk, but I use my chair around school and things like that because I work on my upper body because I can’t on my lower body,” he said. “So even though I can walk, it gets harder and harder the longer I continue to grow. It’s kind of like walking around with a giant stone on your back.”
Basketball is a sport of sudden movement, wheelchair or not, so Cloyd had to do more than simply build up strength to push the chair quickly.
“Learning how to turn and do all the different moments was hard,” he said. “And then we got into dribbling while pushing, and that’s a crazy adventure in itself.”
Once he cleared those hurdles, it was time to learn the most important aspect of basketball.
“I started to learn how to shoot. I shot with both hands for a really long time because I didn’t have the strength to shoot with one hand,” he said. “After several years, I started to gain that strength and started to learn to shoot with one hand and started to get faster in my pushing and had more control.”
By his freshman year in high school, Cloyd began to have an inkling that wheelchair basketball could be a pathway into his future.
“I learned that I could play in college and I started looking at what colleges had the sport,” he said. “But I didn’t know if I had to do tryouts or anything like that, so I started emailing coaches.”
What Cloyd discovered was that he had already been discovered.
“I learned they all pay attention to every team, including juniors and down to prep teams,” he said. “So they already knew who I was and that was really cool.”
SECOND HALF
Some colleges recruited actively while others did not, depending on the level of competition.
“I had to think about what I wanted to do for the rest of my life, whether or not I wanted to be full-on committed to playing sports and that’s it or if I wanted to do something else,” Cloyd said. “I had to think about that in order to choose the right school.”
By then, Cloyd had moved to the Gulf Coast and landed spots on two wheelchair teams – a junior team out of Jacksonville and an adult team of military veterans who played for Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch out of Tampa.
“I think that is where my learning curve got a little sharper,” Cloyd said with a laugh. “I started playing with guys that have been playing for years more than anyone I had ever played with. It taught me a lot.”
Between the WWAR and the Jacksonville team, Cloyd has taken his talents around the country. Recently, he and WWAR played a tournament in Phoenix, Arizona. This weekend, he is in Emerson, Georgia with the Jacksonville squad.
When the time came for Cloyd to make a college decision, he took the powerhouse route.
Auburn is just about as good as it gets in adapted athletics. The Tigers’ wheelchair team finished third in the 2022 USTA National Collegiate Wheelchar Championships in Orlando.
Cloyd reached out to Auburn coach Robb Taylor, who was immediately receptive.
“He asked me if I wanted to come (to Auburn) to sort of have a personal tour,” Cloyd said. “He was recruiting me pretty hard, so I decided to go there for the tour of the campus and learn how all the different facilities worked.”
It turned into a terrific visit.
“I got to meet the team and play with them for a little while, just for a practice and to have fun,” he said. “I just really enjoyed it and I felt like the school was a really nice place and the people were great. It fit really well. I can’t wait.”
