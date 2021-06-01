The high school baseball season is over and done with for the Venice High team and for many former Indians in college baseball.
For some, however, the season rolls on as several players chase their dreams anywhere from the University of Florida (Mac Guscette) to Triple-A baseball (Nick Longhi).
Longhi, Dalton Guthrie (Double-A in Philadelphia Phillies org.), Mike Rivera (Double-A in Cleveland Indians org.), Brent Killam (Low-A in Los Angeles Angels org.) and Trevor Holloway (Low-A in New York Yankees org.) have all played pro baseball this season as continue to try and break into The Show.
Meanwhile other former Indians have seen their seasons end while others are looking forward to the NCAA Regionals beginning this Friday.
A fifth-year graduate transfer, Scott Dubrule will get a taste of the NCAA tournament when his Missisippi State team hosts Samford on Friday at 2 p.n. on ESPN3.
Dubrule’s younger brother, Kevin Dubrule, a 2019 Venice High graduate, is a starting middle infielder for Army and will play at Texas Tech in the NCAA tournament on Friday at noon on ESPNU.
Two more former Indians in Guscette and right-handed pitcher Orion Kerkering (USF) will face off this Friday when the Gators and the Bulls meet in Gainesville on Friday at noon.
Here’s how all of the former Indians in baseball are doing:
Class of 2013Nick Longhi
A career minor leaguer to this point, Longhi has continued to make a case for a promotion to The Show for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes this year.
He is currently hitting .273 with six runs, three home runs and nine RBIs through 55 at-bats.
Class of 2014Dalton Guthrie
A third baseman for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils, Guthrie is hitting .171 with six runs, one home run, five RBIs and two stolen bases.
Mike Rivera
Rivera has played in just seven games this year, but had a big day on May 23 — going 4-for-5 with two runs, two doubles and three RBIs.
He is hitting .200 on the season as a catcher for the Double-A Akron Rubberducks.
Class of 2016Scott Dubrule
Dubrule was a standout middle infielder for four years at Jacksonville before transferring to Mississippi State with his extra year of eligibility thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.
The steady hitting second baseman has preformed well for the Bulldogs — hitting .287 with 36 runs, 22 RBIs, six doubles and 27 walks to 23 strikeouts through 48 games started.
Brent Killam
A former high school outfielder, Killam became a pitcher-only for Georgetown and just recently made his professional debut for the Low-A Inland Empire 66ers in the Los Angeles Angels’ organization.
He’s now started four games with a 1-1 record, a 1.42 era and 34 strikouts to seven walks over 19 innings pitched.
He’s now struck out double-digit batters twice through four starts, but has yet to pitch past the sixth inning.
Trevor Holloway
A right-handed pitcher for the Low-A Tampa Tarpons in the New York Yankees organization, Holloway has been valuable out of the bullpen.
The former Indian is 5-0 with a 3.06 ERA, one save and 32 strikeouts to nine walks over 17 2/3 innings pitched — often coming in for 2-to-3 innings of relief.
Class of 2018Justin Hanley
An everyday starter for John Carroll University, Hanley has been one of the team’s top hitters. He batted .323 with 27 runs, 14 doubles, eight home runs and had four games with at least three hits.
Joe Kinker
Kinker has developed into a standout power hitter for the Eagles. He hit .271 with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 37 runs and 44 RBIs over 45 starts for Florida Gulf Coast.
Kinker’s season ended with an ASUN conference tournament loss on May 23.
Brant Brown
The junior this year, Brown appeared in five games for Florida Southern — allowing 14 runs on 18 hits while striking out nine over 12 2/3 innings for the 15-11 Mocs.
Class of 2019Kevin Dubrule
A captain, shortstop and defensive wizard for Venice High, Dubrule has adapted well to life as a West Point baseball player — starting almost every game through his first two years.
The sophomore hit .285 with 29 runs, 29 RBIs, eight doubles, two triples and 23 walks to 10 strikeouts through 49 starts.
Orion Kerkering
The former Venice ace has excelled as a relief pitcher for USF this year — going 4-3 with four saves, a 2.36 ERA and 53 strikeouts to 28 walks over 42 innings.
He last pitched two innings in USF’s conference championship win over UCF, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out two over two innings.
Clay Callan
A reliever for the State College of Florida, Callan has received limited opportunities — mainly due to the coronavirus in 2020. This year he has appeared in 13 games and owns a 2-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and one save and 29 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
He last pitched in a win at St. Petersburg College on April 16, and his team’s season has since ended.
Class of 2020Mac Guscette
Guscette has already worked his way up to become the starting catcher for Florida. He has already battled back from an arm fracture — returning on May 22.
He’s hit .283 with nine runs and eight RBIs through 14 starts, but has become relied upon for his defense and pitch framing so far.
Zac Calhoon
A clutch playoff hitter for the Indians, Calhoon earned some playing time for Florida Gulf Coast this year — playing in 12 games and starting two.
The outfielder hit .231 with a run and an RBI with three walks to four strikeouts as he saw time mainly as a defensive replacement.
Calhoon last played in a game against Stetson on April 25, and his team’s season has since come to an end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.