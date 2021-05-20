PUNTA GORDA – Why did the turtle cross the road?
To get to the University of South Florida.
Aleecia Collins never gave much thought to running cross country or track at the college level, even while she excelled at Charlotte High. Late last year, when she cracked the 20-minute barrier for the first time in the 5K, a new world of possibilities suddenly opened before her.
With her father, Mark, and a host of friends in attendance, Collins on Thursday signed a letter of intent to join the USF cross country and track teams.
Just like that, an entire family’s plan was upended.
“She threw that curve ball,” Mark Collins said. “We went on a road trip in 2019 to 23 states and fell in love with Ohio State. We thought, with her graduating and her sister was graduating from Punta Gorda Middle at the same time, we would move as a family to Ohio.”
But …
“Then she had this thing about USF,” he added.
When running at the collegiate level came within reach, Collins was laser-focused on USF. It is a program that has been mining Punta Gorda for a long time and several former teammates are on the cross country and track teams.
“I’m looking forward to running on that team and meeting new people and living in a big city,” said Collins, who said she will be studying Public Health on a pre-med track. “That’s so good. I’m so excited. I’ve always lived in a small town.”
Charlotte cross country and track coach Chris George said Collins’ selflessness this spring provided college programs with another tangible attribute. Instead of focusing on personal records in her specialties, Collins agreed to run four events at the district meet, including two relays, in order to garner the team as many points as possible. She boosted the Tarpons’ 4x400 and 4x800 teams to second place finishes and, along with her own second-place finishes in the 800 and 1600 events, she accounted for 32 team points as Charlotte won the district title.
“I feel like for her being a team player, helping us out on those two relays, helping other girls get that experience,” George said. “She’s passing on the torch – or should I say baton – to those underclassmen and they’re going to continue that, what they showed them.”
And now she’ll continue on at USF.
“I knew she was really serious about USF when I made a mistake and I called it UCF,” Mark Collins said. “For a whole week, I couldn’t live it down. I know this is where she wants to be. Knowing this child, she’s like a turtle crossing the street. Once it points its head that way, it’s not going to stop until it gets there.”
