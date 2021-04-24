In what has been an unusual year, a few area teams have managed rise above the competition to win a state title.
The latest squad to join the club is the Charlotte High boys weightlifting team.
The Tarpon weightlifters may not have as high a profile as fellow title winners, the Venice girls soccer team and the Charlotte wrestlers, but on Saturday they staked their spot in school history by tying Pace High School for first place in the Boys 2A State Weightlifting Championship at Port St. Joe.
Charlotte, which led all area teams with 12 state qualifiers, looked to have a solid shot at a title coming in, bringing five regional title winners to the big meet.
“We won the district, we won the region, I knew it was going to be between us and Pace,” Charlotte coach Ray Hixson said while making the nine-hour drive back home on Saturday evening. “They’re a very good team.”
This is not the first go around for Hixson, a veteran who has coached the Tarpons for the last 15 years and coached in the area for 26 years, including stints at Port Charlotte (11 years) and North Port (1 year).
Nearly a decade ago, he won a state weightlifting crown at Charlotte in 2012.
While the Tarpons didn’t win any individual state titles on Saturday, they totaled enough points, especially in the heavier weight classes, to claim the crown.
“We’ve traditionally been very good in the district and the region, but this is our second championship,” he said. “We took three seconds and two thirds (individually).”
While many associate big, Gronk-like guys with the sport, it was Austin Lowe, who finished third at 119, that made a difference for Charlotte in the lighter weights.
“He’s made great gains this year, he’s a joy to coach,” Hixson said of Lowe. “He just kept going up and up as the year went on. I’m very proud of him.
“He stuck his last clean and jerk at 190 to take third. That helped us because that knocked Pace down, it put them down a point and we gained a point. That was big.”
Those are two themes you’ll hear repeatedly from Hixson when speaking about his team. He talks about his pride in the individual progress many of his lifters have made throughout the season, and, in a sport that seems very individually oriented, he stresses their contributions to the overall effort.
Senior Jaden Opalach notched a second place finish at 139.
“He’s always been a standout for us, this a return trip for him,” Hixson said of Opalach. “He missed it last year because it was called off (because of COVID).
“We were very good last year, I thought. We just got cut off.”
Senior Brenner Bogle, another regional champ, had the other third place finish at 154. Then the big kids took over as Christian Kreegel, in the 199-pound weight class, and Logan Pritchard, at 219, each grabbed second place finishes.
“Christian came through,” the coach said. “Pace was leading us through the lightweights and we knew he had to get a second for us to have a chance at the championship.
“And the same with Logan Pritchard, we had to get a second. We were behind by 10.”
While a weightlifting championship may not get the grandeur that might accompany a football title, Hixson and his guys have provided area high school sports fans a feel good story of overcoming obstacles through hard work and quiet determination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.