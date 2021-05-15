When Venice shortstop Bri Weimer grounded out to end the seventh inning against Mitchell on Friday night, she not only ended the Indians' season, but the 2020-21 high school sports year for our area as well.
You see, Venice softball was the last team standing this spring before being knocked out in the regional final vs. the Mustangs.
Two nights earlier, the Indians' baseball team met a similar fate in a regional semifinal against Gulf Coast. Coach Craig Faulkner's postgame quote to the Daily Sun's Vinnie Portell kind of summed up what most coaches feel in that situation.
It’s always a challenge. It’s what makes it so great,” he said of the one-game elimination format. “We’ve had years where we weren’t the better team and we won. (Wednesday) was one of those days where nothing bounces your way and you feel like every call goes against you.”
The same quote could have been said by Faulkner's counterparts throughout the fall and winter season as well.
Before we go any further, yes, I realize that there are still spring football games to be played, but shouldn't those really count as part of the Fall 2021 season?
Also, there will be the night of June 8, when we honor our All-Area athletes and coaches. (Shameless plug for a worthwhile event).
As for the 2020-21 prep sports season as a whole, there was much to celebrate as coaches and athletic directors bobbed and weaved their way through COVID-induced cancellations, postponements and rescheduling.
I'm not going to even attempt to name every highlight here because there is a 0.0 probability that I wouldn't forget or accidentally overlook some athlete, team or accomplishment and anger someone, somewhere.
I would like to take a moment to single out three teams for their state title wins. The Charlotte wrestling team and coach Evan Robinson, the Venice girls soccer team and coach Gary Bolyard and the Charlotte weightlifting team and coach Ray Hixson all were able to reach the pinnacle of their sport.
Not that there aren't other teams worthy of note, including some who took home regional titles for their schools for the first time, but those three were our only team state title winners.
The ending of the school sports calendar also means saying goodbye to some seniors who have delighted local fans with their exploits over the last few years.
Again, there are too many talented, smart senior student-athletes to go into great detail on. I selected three individuals that I just think will be fun to watch perform at the next level. They are far from the only ones, a trio of athletes, not the trio of athletes.
The first is probably the only one who figures to have a shot a playing at the professional level in the next year. Venice's speedy center fielder is committed to the University of Florida, but projects as a top 100 pick in this summer's MLB Draft.
The second is Tre Carroll, Charlotte's phenomenally skilled forward. The Daily Sun's Boys Basketball Player of the Year will be taking his talents across the state to play for Florida Atlantic this fall.
The third is Port Charlotte volleyball star Azyah Dailey. Despite not coming to the sport until middle school, Dailey has powered her way to a commitment to play at Clemson in the fall.
For all of the athletes and coaches who participated in area high school sports this year, congratulations on a job well done!
