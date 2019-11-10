Three of the four area teams lived up to their road warrior status, improving their record to 17-1 in road games this year.
Venice, Charlotte and Port Charlotte all earned road playoff wins on Friday and advance to the regional semifinals, which will also all be on the road. The lone team to lose was Lemon Bay in a tough matchup with Tampa Catholic.
Venice had the shortest drive, but gained the largest margin of victory.
Riding the hot hand — and legs — of Steffan Johnson, the Indians thumped Lehigh in their own stadium with a 49-0 win. All 49 points came in the first half.
Johnson was 3-of-4 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown to Malachi Wideman and added 10 carries for 136 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the first half.
Further north, the Pirates continued their run with a sloppy yet somehow dominant 20-6 win over Hillsborough.
Despite four fumbles given up and four dropped interceptions, the Pirates thwarted most of what the Terriers threw at them. Outgaining them, 378-196, in offensive yardage, the Pirates mixed in pass and run with Ja’Nyrein Washington eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark on the season with 116 and a touchdown.
Logan Rogers added 126 yards through the air with a 44-yard catch-and-run touchdown to Solomon Luther.
Charlotte had to trek across the state to Fort Pierce, but it didn’t seem to affect the Tarpons, who cruised to a 20-7 win over Westwood to advance to the second round for the second year in a row.
The play of the game came when the Tarpons decided to go for it on fourth down. Quarterback John Busha rewarded the decision with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Freddie Fletcher. That was Busha’s second touchdown and kicker Tyler Amaral added two field goals.
Lemon Bay had a tall task with Tampa Catholic, who beat North Port by 67 earlier in the year. The Mantas held them to 35 in the loss and didn’t allow a point in the opening quarter.
Lemon Bay’s lone score came on a 60-yard burst up the middle by running back Colby McCauley. The loss ends an improbable run that was enabled by a three-game win streak to end the season.
So what’s next?
Since Braden River, East Lake and Auburndale couldn’t pull off upsets, the area teams will again travel in the second round.
Port Charlotte will play top seed Palmetto, who got a scare from No. 8 Braden River and needed a late score to sneak out with a win.
Charlotte travels to Lakeland to face No. 2 Lake Gibson, who beat Auburndale 31-21. Venice will play at Palm Beach Lake.
