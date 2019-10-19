Entering the third quarter of Friday night's matchup between Port Charlotte there wasn't a good feel for which team was going to take the reins and put the game away.
The crowd was rattling the stands, coaches were digging into their bag searching for any edge whatsoever.
Both offenses were running smooth and it seemed like whichever team possessed the ball last was going to come away with the win in a huge swing game as far as playoffs go.
That was until one series in the fourth quarter when the Pirate defense came up with its most important three-play stretch of the season.
Holding a 4-point lead with 7:23 left in the game, the Pirates hadn't been able to slow down Charlotte quarterback John Busha to that point, but put together their three best plays of the half when they needed it most.
Busha kept the ball on two quarterback runs, setting up a 3rd-and-5 at the Tarpon 36. Busha dropped back to pass, but the ball fell incomplete.
That gave Logan Rogers and the Port Charlotte offense the ability to drive down the field and kill the final 6:13 of the game to put a stamp on their impressive season.
The rivalry was as advertised. From the packed stands to the back-and-forth offensive attacks, it was a contender for game of the year.
The quarterbacks
It was a battle of junior quarterbacks seeking redemption from poor outings in last year's matchup.
Rogers played arguably his best game of the season as a game manager, given the moment. He opened the game with a 43-yard touchdown run after he gained the edge, the longest of his career. He finished with 112 passing yards, 89 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
At 5-foot-7, 155 pounds, he doesn't fit the typical build of a dual-threat quarterback, but he led the game in carries and rushing yards followed closely by Busha.
When the Pirates needed a yard for the go-ahead score or an inch to seal the game on fourth down, he was able to grind them out.
But Busha held pace for all but one drive. He finished with 114 passing yards, 81 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. On both of his touchdowns in the second half he was able to slide in the pocket and find an open receiver — once to Freddie Fletcher for a 38-yarder and another to Jeremiah Harvey to take a 20-17 lead early in the fourth.
The pass to Fletcher was reminiscent of the go-ahead touchdown Fletcher caught from former Tarpon Alex Muse against the Pirates in 2018. Busha rolled left on 3rd-and-10 and threw on the run to Fletcher crossing the field in the end zone.
Both had one interception, which came on back-to-back throws. Those were the only turnovers in the game.
Turning point
The third down stop in the fourth was huge, but it wasn't the play of the game. That came a drive prior with a conversion on 3rd-and-long.
After an illegal motion set up a 3rd-and-20 from the Pirate 37-yard line, Rogers hit Bo Guy on a delayed screen and Guy did the rest. He cut through the middle of the defense for a 31-yard gain down to the Tarpon 32.
That play extended the drive and allowed Rogers to find Solomon Luther in the corner of the end zone to respond to the Tarpons' opening score of the second half.
What it means
Pirates: The win not only broke a six-game losing streak against the Tarpons, but also essentially secured them a spot in the playoffs as they sit at 7-1 with No. 1 Palmetto as their only loss. The have a tough matchup with Braden River on Friday and have the chance to finish with their best regular season record in some time.
Tarpons: Charlotte still has a strong chance to make the playoffs. Prior to the loss, the Tarpons sat as the fourth team in the region in RPI and just needed to finish in the top eight. Their three losses have come against teams ranked 1st, 3rd and 5th in the region. The path is muddy, but the outlook isn't as bleak as it might seem. Two wins to wrap up the regular season should get them in.
