On Friday night, in the last game of the prep football regular season, four area teams secured victories and appear to be headed to the postseason.
Venice has had a couple of disappointing losses but finds itself on a familiar November path.
Port Charlotte has been the area's strongest team, with only one loss in the regular season.
Charlotte had cooled after a hot start, but won when it counted on Friday night to put itself in the position to move on.
All of them will find out today who they'll be playing next when the FHSSA unveils its postseason brackets.
All of those teams are worthy of our attention, but for now, let's focus on the other area team looks to have advanced to the playoffs on Friday night, the Lemon Bay Mantas, the Cinderella story of all Cinderella stories.
Lemon Bay is not supposed to be here.
After all, the Mantas began the season with seven consecutive losses. Now granted, 3-7 does not exactly make them a juggernaut, but you have to admire the can-do attitude of Englewood's little school that could.
Every Friday night throughout this season, week after week, I read the quotes from Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell, following a loss, talking about how his team started the game undermanned, lost a player or two during the game, yet never gave up.
Sure this is something that coaches sometimes say after losses, but in the case of Southwell and Lemon Bay there seems to be an element of truth in it.
After that 0-7 start, the Mantas reeled off three consecutive wins. Granted the schedule didn't exactly present a murder's row of opponents, and Lemon Bay benefits greatly from being in a weak region. But putting up three consecutive wins (35-6 over Avon Park, 31-7 over Bonita Springs and Friday's 17-14 squeaker of local rival North Port) is still noteworthy.
"We've talked about this.” said Southwell “A lot of 0-7 teams pack it up. 'Hey, basketball starts in three weeks, I'm wrestling, let's just get this done.' And this group never did that.
“Man, it's been a fun three weeks and I'm proud of them. We're gonna prepare and those kids will practice hard and we'll go play as hard as we can."
Lemon Bay, led by junior quarterback Austin Andrle and a group of seniors, including fiery linebacker Aidan Moore, has provided a feel good story no matter what happens next week and beyond.
“It's the best feeling in the world” said Moore after Friday night's victory. “I couldn't have wanted more out of my senior season.
"It's been a dream of mine to be a playoff football player and we had the chance to go out and do that tonight and I'm so proud of all my guys."
Email Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker.
