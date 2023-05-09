VENICE — Venice baseball and softball have very strong reputations and rightfully so.
In baseball, the Indians have brought home a state championship six separate times since 2007.
In softball, district championships and trips to regionals have become the norm over the past few years.
That’s why this season was a bit outside the norm for both programs.
Venice baseball lost 1-0 to Lakewood Ranch in the District 7A-8 championship last week, falling just short of an automatic berth into the regional round.
At 15-13, the Indians were left on the outside looking in, as Sarasota — a team Venice beat three times during the season — grabbed the last spot in the Region 7A-2 bracket.
The result marked the first time Venice baseball hadn’t advanced past districts in over a decade.
Venice softball’s 2023 campaign came to a close at 15-12 following a 7-0 loss to defending back-to-back 7A state champion Lakewood Ranch in the District 7A-8 semifinals.
The loss cemented the program being left out of regionals for the first time since the 2019 season.
While early exits are disappointing, both teams finished with winning records and were on the cusp of at-large berths into regionals.
Those aren’t terrible seasons by any stretch, but expectations at Venice are understandably different.
This year was an anomaly in a lot of ways for both programs, but I don’t expect what happened this postseason to start becoming the status quo.
That’s because both head coaches — baseball’s Craig Faulkner and softball’s Steve Constantino — shared a common denominator: youth.
Of the 25 players on Faulkner’s roster this season, 14 of them were freshmen and sophomores. The roster, as a whole, featured just five seniors.
Replacing some of that strong senior production from players like shortstop Jeremiah Pachota and first baseman Trent Adrian — who both hit over .300 during their final high school seasons — will definitely take time.
It’ll also take time for other key veterans like Hunter Possehl and Billy Krause to be replaced as well, but a number of juniors and underclassmen now have the experience to fill those vacant roles left behind for the 2024 season.
This roster played some of the best teams in the state and came on strong during the end of it, winning four in a row before falling by just a run in the district title.
These players are battle-tested, and I think that’ll do nothing but help the Indians heading into next year.
With players like Jon Embury, Brady Schumaker and Nick Dunn at the plate and in the field, and the team’s top pitchers in Nate Winterhalter, Simon Yochum and Jackson Lucas also back in the mold, the Indians should have the experience to make a deep postseason run next season.
I share a lot of the same thoughts for the softball team.
Constantino and his group may have lost 12 games in 2023, but a majority of them were close.
Of the 12 defeats, only five of them were by three runs or more.
The Indians could have won 20 games, and with a 22-player roster made up of 14 freshman and sophomores? That’s certainly a recipe for future success.
Constantino joked after his team’s season came to a close that he was the least upset after a loss he’s ever been.
His youthful group put up a heck of a fight for five innings against Lakewood Ranch before the Mustangs eventually broke through.
Similar to the baseball team, Indians softball showed grit against some tough teams in big situations this past season.
Constantino will have to replace one of his best players in Kenna Tippman, as well as strong contributor Bailee Riggins, but everyone else from the lineup will be back next season.
Myah Purdy and Emily Beam both hit over .300 and will be back in the batter’s box, while the team’s top two pitchers in the circle — Zoey Lynn and Layne Preece — will also return.
This past season was filled with learning experiences for both programs.
I believe those experiences will be paying off for both teams when the month of May rolls around next year.
E-mail Lepak at evan.lepak@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @evanMPLepak
