A wall of blue on one side, a wall of red on the other — both sides deafening.
There are few high school environments as intense as last year’s battle between Charlotte and Port Charlotte.
After the Pirates dominated the first half and jumped out to a 14-0 lead, it was a second half to remember from Tarpon quarterback Alex Muse, who sat the first half with a shoulder injury and sparked 21 second-half points for the win.
In turn, the stinging loss ended up keeping Port Charlotte out of the playoffs.
This year holds just as much importance, if not more. The Pirates, coming off a bye, are second in the district at 6-1 and rank third in the region in RPI.
Charlotte, ranked fourth in the region, is coming off a shutout loss to top-ranked Palmetto and has yet to earn a district win, also losing to Braden River.
There’s a chance three teams from the district reach the playoffs, but winning this game could seal a spot for one of them.
But absolutely nothing that has happened so far matters.
This game is a coin flip.
Charlotte gets the home field advantage, Port Charlotte gets the added rest. With strong playoff implications plus the rivalry factor, it has game of the year written all over it.
Rewinding to Friday night, only four local teams were in action.
Charlotte fell, 34-0, to Palmetto after staying within 14 by halftime. But the Tigers were No. 1 in RPI for a reason. They were big and athletic and running back Sagel Hickson was as slippery of a back as the Tarpons had faced since North Fort Myers’ Shomari Mason in last year’s playoffs.
Hickson amassed 144 yards and two scores.
Venice bounced back from a loss to nationally- ranked St. Frances and beat Lakewood Ranch, 49-7.
Quarterbacks Steffan Johnson and Ryan Overstreet were a two-headed monster. Johnson primarily stuck to the ground game, rushing 9 times for 120 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game. Overstreet did all of his damage through the air, completing 15-of-20 for 211 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.
DeSoto quarterback Tony Blanding had another strong showing with his second consecutive four-touchdown game. Blanding topped 300 yards passing, including two touchdowns to Ethan Redden in the Bulldogs’ 28-10 victory over LaBelle.
North Port was coming off its first win of the season, but couldn’t make it two in a row as Gulf Coast pulled away late in a 26-14 loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.