The college football landscape may be about to change, and if it does, the state of Florida will be at the forefront.
If politics makes for strange bedfellows, politics and sports make for truly bizarre ones.
Only that rare combination would seem to offer the circumstance in which Ron DeSantis, Florida's conservative Governor, would be looking to back legistation similar that which as introduced by Gavin Newsom, the former San Francisco mayor and current Governor of California.
But there was DeSantis on Thursday, appearing with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to talk about legislation which would allow college athletes to profit from their sports careers while still in school.
DeSantis acknowledged the usual circumstances.
“When I look for good policy ideas, California is usually not the first place I look. But I think California is on the right track,” the Governor said.
“California did the first step. If Florida then follows suit — it’s not as if Delaware is doing this — these are really big powerhouse states when it comes to college athletics. I think that’s going to require the NCAA to reevaluate.”
Last month Newsom signed into law a measure that allows college athletes to sign endorsement deals and hire agents without risking scholarships or eligibility.
Shockingly the NCAA was not in favor of this legislation, arguing that “it would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletics.”
Because that line hasn't been blurred beyond all recognition already.
In a world were universities, conferences and coaches grow rich off of the efforts of college athletes (football and basketball at any rate, I'm not sure too many people are cashing checks of off college water polo), athletes don't share in the pot beyond scholarships.
Of course, NCAA itself making about $1 billion annually.
Can we still pretend that college football is an amateur sport when coaches such as FSU's Willie Taggart, Florida's Dan Mullen and USF's Charlie Strong are collecting salaries that would make some CEOs blush?
Taggart and Strong will make at least $5 million before bonuses, while Mullen will make at least $6 million before bonuses, according to USA TODAY's coaches salary database.
According to the Miami Herald, Manny Diaz, the Hurricanes’ first-year coach, will pocket $3.1 million annually before bonuses.
“To the 470,000 student athletes across this nation, help is on its way,” state House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee said of the proposal.
“We’re sick and tired of seeing the hypocrisy that happens within the classroom setting, where young athletes are taught about capitalism and taught about the free market,” he said, “but are being told on the other hand that they cannot participate in it because they have a gift.”
