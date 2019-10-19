Each of the major American sports offers a different kind of fan experience.
I'm a baseball guy, but I recognize that the pace of the game and lack of a play clock isn't for everyone.
And while the Olympics are unique unto themselves and March Madness can be very cool, it's tough to match football for an in-person experience.
I have covered a lot of football in my career, including six Super Bowls. My favorite was the Giants 17-14 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. I mean it's always nice to see Bill Belichick lose, but it was also one of the craziest games I've ever attended.
On the college level, I've covered and attended both SEC and ACC games. I enjoyed the game day experience in Gainesville, but it is tough to beat tailgating in the Grove and attending a game on the campus of Ole Miss for a true southern college football experience. (I must confess that my son graduated from University of Mississippi, so there may be some family basis there).
While it may be a cliché, I truly believe if you want to see football in its purest form, attend a high school football game.
Not just any high school football game, but a rivalry game, such as the one between Charlotte and Port Charlotte on Friday night.
In an era in which high school football participation is down around the country (although not necessarily in our area, a subject the Sun will be addressing in another story later this week), it is refreshing to see a community that still gets jazzed for a high school rivalry game.
This is also a point in time where the focus of high school football seems to be centered on recruiting. There is nothing wrong with pursuing a college scholarship. After all, scholarships help many kids attend college who could not otherwise afford to go.
But the fact is that many of the seniors who played in the Pirates' narrow 24-20 victory over the Tarpons are playing their final few games of organized football.
For them, in particular, this game meant everything.
But it's not just for the players. It's also something cool for the parents, students, fans and the community at large.
The atmosphere surrounding a high school rivalry game is much different from anything else, because of the community aspect. Everywhere you turned last week, you could just have easily run into a Port Charlotte supporter as a Charlotte booster.
Granted, high school football isn't for everyone, but for those who do care, it's one of the great unchanged traditions.
After all, there's a reason Friday Night Lights was a book, a movie and a long-running TV show.
Of course, these kind of games can get overhyped (something we in the Sun sports department certainly did nothing to contribute to), but in this case the game more than lived up to the hype as the Pirates secured a late victory for the first time in seven games.
And for the Tarpon faithful, there's always next year.
Email Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker
