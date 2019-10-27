When the new football districts were announced, the general feeling was that Port Charlotte could be on the outside looking in with Palmetto and Braden River entering 6A-12, a district that could send four teams to the playoffs this year.
The two additions were deep 7A teams that dropped down to 6A and looked like immediate contenders. Those two were mixed in with Charlotte, which has had the Pirates’ number the past few years.
The road to the playoffs looked daunting for the Pirates to put it mildly.
It’s now late October and the Pirates continue to topple playoff contenders, most recently a 29-21 win over Braden River. They’re 8-1 with wins over Sarasota, Southeast, Charlotte and the Pirates of Manatee County.
Their lone loss came at the hands of Palmetto, who should contend for a state championshp given what the Tigers have done to the opposition so far.
Port Charlotte missed the playoffs last year by one game, but are now second in the region in RPI — though they will get the No. 5 seed as an at-large bid.
To get to this point, they’ve found many different ways to win.
Against Sarasota it was the defense that stepped up to slow down a dynamic offense. Against Southeast and Braden River, it was the ground and pound running of Ja’Nyrein Washington. Against Charlotte, quarterback Logan Rogers took over.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, the playoff road will eventually lead them back to Palmetto, but until then, they don’t seem willing to slow down anytime soon. They play Palmetto Ridge this week to finish the regular season.
Tarpons stay alive
Another team helping their playoff standing last week was Charlotte, who came back to beat Southeast 43-31. The Tarpons were down 11 at one point as Southeast quarterback Maleek Huggins threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns.
But a second-half interception by Jeremiah Harvey led to the go-ahead score from the senior to keep the Tarpons’ playoff hopes alive.
Prior to last week, Charlotte sat in fourth in RPI and needs to stay in the top 8. They host Island Coast on Friday.
Malakai Menzer rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback John Busha had 97 yards rushing and 125 yards passing, two rushing touchdowns and one passing.
District heartbreakers
Two area teams entered Friday with a winner-take-all battle ahead of them, but both came out on the losing end.
Venice has had a somewhat disapointing year by its standards. The Indians, who finished the regular season at 5-4, haven’t had four losses in a season since 2012.
They faced Manatee Friday, but struggled to get the offense rolling in a 30-13 defeat.
The Venice quarterback duo turned the ball over four times and the Indians committed 12 penalties for 113 yards, which often extended Manatee drives.
The Indians are still firmly in the playoffs, but don’t look like the championship contenders that many expected given the talent.
Further inland, DeSoto was looking to punch its ticket to the postseason in a potentially must-win matchup with Cypress Lake.
In a weird first half that saw seven turnovers, two defensive touchdowns, a punt return for a touchdown and a safety, the Bulldogs went down by 23 and were unable to jumpstart the offense.
Blas Cervantes scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown on an interception returned for a touchdown, but the offense wasn’t able to convert the three other takeaways into points as Cypress Lake took it 44-7.
DeSoto will now have to hope a potential win over Hardee in the 101st meeting of the two schools will be enough to squeak into the playoffs.
Mantas get win, Bobcats come up just short
Lemon Bay has not been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention just yet and maybe they squeak in if they keep winning.
The Mantas have now scored 30 or more points in two straight games and have notched two wins as well. They beat Bonita Springs 31-7 to move to 2-7 on the year.
The strength of their final three games won’t help them much in the RPI standings, but winning won’t hurt.
North Port, on the other hand, came up two yards short of a win over Riverdale.
After scoring late, the Bobcats opted to go for a two-point conversion for the win, but the game ended at the 2-yard line as North Port was unable to plunge into the end zone.
Jeff Terry reached the end zone twice and Kevin Riley also rushed for a touchdown in the 22-21 loss to the Raiders.
The two schools will face each other in the regular season finale.
